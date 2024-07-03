Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Summary

Sadhana Nitro Chem Limited was incorporated on July 21, 1973. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of chemical intermediates, heavy organic chemicals and performance chemicals and wireless network equipment and services. The company has set up a plant for manufacturing meta amino phenol (MAP) with a capacity of 500 tpa with technical know-how from Biazzi, Switzerland. As on 31st March, 2024 Manekchand Panachand Trading Investment Company Pvt Ltd, holding company owned 61.91 % of the Companys equity share capital.The company went public in Aug. 93 with a issue of 3.98 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each, aggregating Rs 199.06 lac, to part-finance its diversification project for the manufacture of meta amino phenol (MAP) with the technical know-how from Biazzi, Switzerland.It has a well-knit market network in countries like the UK the US, Europe, Japan, Korea, and South-East Asian countries. The company diversified into the manufacture of downstream products, viz, metanilic acid and sodium meta nitrobenzene sulphonate. The company also purchased 100% shares in the share capital of Anuchem BVBA, Belgium which has, with effect from 1st April, 1998 became a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the company.During 1998-99, the company has been granted status of Golden Export House by Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India. The company exports constitute more than 76% of the overall sales. The company had obtained ISO-9002 for its quality system from Bureau of Indian Standard during 1999-2000. The company has allotted bonus shares in the ratio of 2:5 in 2002-03. The shares allotted were 5,84,414 equity shares.During year 2010, Company converted one of its furnace oil based boiler to Bagasse based boiler.During 2014-15, M/s. Anuchem Pte. Ltd., Singapore ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary of Company.In 2018, Company initiated production of CDB2 with an initial capacity of 125 TPA. The Company resumed manufacture of color former, a performance chemical it used to manufacture in 2019. It further elevated this capacity to 550 TPA from the existing 125 TPA in 2021.The Company commenced production of its first Para-Amino Phenol (PAP) Plant on June 7, 2022. In 2022-23, Spidigo Net Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company got merged with the Company effective from February 8, 2023. Company increased the ODB2 capacity to a substantial 2,400 TPA in 2023. The Company has expanded its ODB2 facility, increasing its capacity from 550 TPAto 2200 TPA in 2023-24.