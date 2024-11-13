Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SADHANA NITROCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Any other business that may arise out of the discussion during the meeting. 1) Appointment of Mr. Uday Krishna Laud (DIN: 10829837) as Non-Executive Independent Director; 2) Extension of Service of Mr. Nitin R. Jani, Company Secretary of the Company; 3) Appointment of Mrs. Sangeeta Rohit Naik as the Compliance Officer of the Company. Read less.. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SADHANA NITROCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of Sadhana Nitro Chem Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 08 2024 inter alia: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited review report of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 2. Any other business that may arise out of the discussion during the meeting. Outcome of Board meeting held on August 08, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

SADHANA NITROCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of thwe Board of Directors of Sadhana Nitro Chem Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday May 17 2024 inter alia: 1. to consider the Audited Stanalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Statements for the quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. To Consider the recommendation of Dividend for the financial year 2023-24. 3. Any other business that may arise out of the discussion during the meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024