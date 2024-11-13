|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|SADHANA NITROCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Any other business that may arise out of the discussion during the meeting. 1) Appointment of Mr. Uday Krishna Laud (DIN: 10829837) as Non-Executive Independent Director; 2) Extension of Service of Mr. Nitin R. Jani, Company Secretary of the Company; 3) Appointment of Mrs. Sangeeta Rohit Naik as the Compliance Officer of the Company. Read less.. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|SADHANA NITROCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of Sadhana Nitro Chem Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 08 2024 inter alia: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited review report of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 2. Any other business that may arise out of the discussion during the meeting. Outcome of Board meeting held on August 08, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|SADHANA NITROCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of thwe Board of Directors of Sadhana Nitro Chem Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday May 17 2024 inter alia: 1. to consider the Audited Stanalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Statements for the quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. To Consider the recommendation of Dividend for the financial year 2023-24. 3. Any other business that may arise out of the discussion during the meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|SADHANA NITROCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Sadhana Nitrochem Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidate Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the board of directors of the company, at its meeting held today, i.e. January 30, 2024 has considered, approved and taken on records the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidate) along with Limited review report of the Company, for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the said results along with the Limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the company is attached herewith. Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, January 30, 2024 has inter-alia: 1. Considered, approved and taken on record Unaudited financials results (Standalone and Consolidate) for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023 2. Considered and approved the re-appointment of Shri. Asit D. Javeri as Executive Director 3. Considered and approved the re-appointment of Shri. Abhishek A. Javeri as Executive Director 4. Considered and approvwed the re-appointment of Smt. Seema A. Javeri as Executive Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.