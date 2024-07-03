SectorChemicals
Open₹402
Prev. Close₹406.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹346.41
Day's High₹405.9
Day's Low₹383.6
52 Week's High₹484.5
52 Week's Low₹171.35
Book Value₹76.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,525.91
P/E84.85
EPS4.8
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.19
31.72
1.22
1.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
250.48
87.05
92.28
76.44
Net Worth
289.67
118.77
93.5
77.66
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
667.69
784.58
612.83
435.3
399.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
667.69
784.58
612.83
435.3
399.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.75
9.61
10.22
5.11
7.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman & WTD
Suresh Jhunjhunwala
Managing Director & CEO
Anirudh Jhunjhunwala
Whole Time Director & CFO
Anuj Jhunjhunwala
Independent Director
Ashok Bhandari
Independent Director
Sukanta Nag
Independent Director
Savita Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swati Poddar
Summary
J G Chemicals Limited was initially formed as a Partnership Firm on March 15, 1975 under the name J.G.Chemicals at West Bengal registered under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm converted into a joint stock company and was registered as a Private Limited Company in the name and style J.G.Chemicals Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 28, 2001, issued by RoC. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to J.G.Chemicals Limited, on conversion into a Public Limited dated May 24, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 24, 2022, upon conversion, was issued by the RoC.The Company is the largest manufacturer of zinc oxides in India and among the top ten manufacturers of zinc oxides globally, with an installed capacity of 59,904 MTPA for zinc oxide, 7,056 MTPA for zinc ingots and 10,080 MTPA capacity for zinc sulphate and other allied chemicals. Since the incorporation in 2001, the Company has expanded their business and scale of operations and have grown into a large, diversified zinc oxide player with a global footprint. The products cater to industrial applications, including rubber tyre & other products, ceramics, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, electronics & batteries, agro-chemicals & fertilizers, speciality chemicals, lubricants, oil and gas and animal feed.As on December 31, 2023, the aggregate installed capacity of 77,040 MT per annum is spread across its three manufactu
The J.G.Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹389.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of J.G.Chemicals Ltd is ₹1525.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of J.G.Chemicals Ltd is 84.85 and 5.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a J.G.Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of J.G.Chemicals Ltd is ₹171.35 and ₹484.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
J.G.Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 120.18%, 6 Month at 59.79%, 3 Month at 7.25% and 1 Month at -7.41%.
