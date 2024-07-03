Summary

J G Chemicals Limited was initially formed as a Partnership Firm on March 15, 1975 under the name J.G.Chemicals at West Bengal registered under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm converted into a joint stock company and was registered as a Private Limited Company in the name and style J.G.Chemicals Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 28, 2001, issued by RoC. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to J.G.Chemicals Limited, on conversion into a Public Limited dated May 24, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 24, 2022, upon conversion, was issued by the RoC.The Company is the largest manufacturer of zinc oxides in India and among the top ten manufacturers of zinc oxides globally, with an installed capacity of 59,904 MTPA for zinc oxide, 7,056 MTPA for zinc ingots and 10,080 MTPA capacity for zinc sulphate and other allied chemicals. Since the incorporation in 2001, the Company has expanded their business and scale of operations and have grown into a large, diversified zinc oxide player with a global footprint. The products cater to industrial applications, including rubber tyre & other products, ceramics, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, electronics & batteries, agro-chemicals & fertilizers, speciality chemicals, lubricants, oil and gas and animal feed.As on December 31, 2023, the aggregate installed capacity of 77,040 MT per annum is spread across its three manufactu

