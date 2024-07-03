iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

J.G.Chemicals Ltd Share Price

389.4
(-4.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:54:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open402
  • Day's High405.9
  • 52 Wk High484.5
  • Prev. Close406.9
  • Day's Low383.6
  • 52 Wk Low 171.35
  • Turnover (lac)346.41
  • P/E84.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value76.5
  • EPS4.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,525.91
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

J.G.Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

402

Prev. Close

406.9

Turnover(Lac.)

346.41

Day's High

405.9

Day's Low

383.6

52 Week's High

484.5

52 Week's Low

171.35

Book Value

76.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,525.91

P/E

84.85

EPS

4.8

Divi. Yield

0

J.G.Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

J.G.Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

J.G.Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.99%

Non-Promoter- 10.38%

Institutions: 10.38%

Non-Institutions: 18.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

J.G.Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.19

31.72

1.22

1.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

250.48

87.05

92.28

76.44

Net Worth

289.67

118.77

93.5

77.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

667.69

784.58

612.83

435.3

399.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

667.69

784.58

612.83

435.3

399.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.75

9.61

10.22

5.11

7.88

View Annually Results

J.G.Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT J.G.Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & WTD

Suresh Jhunjhunwala

Managing Director & CEO

Anirudh Jhunjhunwala

Whole Time Director & CFO

Anuj Jhunjhunwala

Independent Director

Ashok Bhandari

Independent Director

Sukanta Nag

Independent Director

Savita Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swati Poddar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by J.G.Chemicals Ltd

Summary

J G Chemicals Limited was initially formed as a Partnership Firm on March 15, 1975 under the name J.G.Chemicals at West Bengal registered under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm converted into a joint stock company and was registered as a Private Limited Company in the name and style J.G.Chemicals Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 28, 2001, issued by RoC. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to J.G.Chemicals Limited, on conversion into a Public Limited dated May 24, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 24, 2022, upon conversion, was issued by the RoC.The Company is the largest manufacturer of zinc oxides in India and among the top ten manufacturers of zinc oxides globally, with an installed capacity of 59,904 MTPA for zinc oxide, 7,056 MTPA for zinc ingots and 10,080 MTPA capacity for zinc sulphate and other allied chemicals. Since the incorporation in 2001, the Company has expanded their business and scale of operations and have grown into a large, diversified zinc oxide player with a global footprint. The products cater to industrial applications, including rubber tyre & other products, ceramics, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, electronics & batteries, agro-chemicals & fertilizers, speciality chemicals, lubricants, oil and gas and animal feed.As on December 31, 2023, the aggregate installed capacity of 77,040 MT per annum is spread across its three manufactu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the J.G.Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The J.G.Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹389.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of J.G.Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of J.G.Chemicals Ltd is ₹1525.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of J.G.Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of J.G.Chemicals Ltd is 84.85 and 5.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of J.G.Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a J.G.Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of J.G.Chemicals Ltd is ₹171.35 and ₹484.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of J.G.Chemicals Ltd?

J.G.Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 120.18%, 6 Month at 59.79%, 3 Month at 7.25% and 1 Month at -7.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of J.G.Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of J.G.Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.99 %
Institutions - 10.38 %
Public - 18.62 %

QUICKLINKS FOR J.G.Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.