|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|J.G.Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 2ND QUARTER ENDED OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2024-25 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 14TH NOVEMBER 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|J.G.Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 08th August, 2024. Unaudited Financial Results ( Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jun 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING-REAPPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR 5 YEARS SUBJECT TO THE APPROVAL OF THE SHAREHOLDERS IN THE ENSUING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING.
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|J.G.Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 08th May 2024 (the Meeting) inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING -FOR APPROVAL OF FINANCIALS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.