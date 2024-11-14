iifl-logo-icon 1
J.G.Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

365.15
(0.27%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:19 PM

J.G.Chemicals CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
J.G.Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 2ND QUARTER ENDED OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2024-25 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 14TH NOVEMBER 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
J.G.Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 08th August, 2024. Unaudited Financial Results ( Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jun 202429 Jun 2024
OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING-REAPPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR 5 YEARS SUBJECT TO THE APPROVAL OF THE SHAREHOLDERS IN THE ENSUING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING.
Board Meeting8 May 20242 May 2024
J.G.Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 08th May 2024 (the Meeting) inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING -FOR APPROVAL OF FINANCIALS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)

