Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

J.G.Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 2ND QUARTER ENDED OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2024-25 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 14TH NOVEMBER 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

J.G.Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 08th August, 2024. Unaudited Financial Results ( Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING-REAPPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR 5 YEARS SUBJECT TO THE APPROVAL OF THE SHAREHOLDERS IN THE ENSUING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING.

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 2 May 2024