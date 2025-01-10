J.G.Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.19
31.72
1.22
1.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
250.48
87.05
92.28
76.44
Net Worth
289.67
118.77
93.5
77.66
Minority Interest
Debt
0.16
13.24
24.17
22.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.66
0.24
0.24
0.12
Total Liabilities
291.49
132.25
117.91
100.06
Fixed Assets
8.58
5.75
5.33
5.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
44.37
5.78
11.31
11.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.69
0.08
0.32
0.15
Networking Capital
92.16
116.83
95.65
78.49
Inventories
22.69
28.17
43.41
19.24
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
44.09
50.28
40.08
38.9
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
47.8
43.27
17.91
27.23
Sundry Creditors
-4.12
-3.3
-3.18
-3.36
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-18.3
-1.59
-2.57
-3.52
Cash
143.69
3.81
5.29
4.57
Total Assets
291.49
132.25
117.9
100.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.