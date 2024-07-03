J.G.Chemicals Ltd Summary

J G Chemicals Limited was initially formed as a Partnership Firm on March 15, 1975 under the name J.G.Chemicals at West Bengal registered under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932. Subsequently, the Partnership Firm converted into a joint stock company and was registered as a Private Limited Company in the name and style J.G.Chemicals Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 28, 2001, issued by RoC. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to J.G.Chemicals Limited, on conversion into a Public Limited dated May 24, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 24, 2022, upon conversion, was issued by the RoC.The Company is the largest manufacturer of zinc oxides in India and among the top ten manufacturers of zinc oxides globally, with an installed capacity of 59,904 MTPA for zinc oxide, 7,056 MTPA for zinc ingots and 10,080 MTPA capacity for zinc sulphate and other allied chemicals. Since the incorporation in 2001, the Company has expanded their business and scale of operations and have grown into a large, diversified zinc oxide player with a global footprint. The products cater to industrial applications, including rubber tyre & other products, ceramics, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, electronics & batteries, agro-chemicals & fertilizers, speciality chemicals, lubricants, oil and gas and animal feed.As on December 31, 2023, the aggregate installed capacity of 77,040 MT per annum is spread across its three manufacturing facilities located at Jangalpur, West Bengal; Belur, West Bengal; and Naidupeta (Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh), which is the largest manufacturing facility and is owned and operated by Material Subsidiary i.e. M/s. BDJ Oxides Private Limited. The installed capacity of Naidupeta Facility has been augmented by an additional 13,440 MTPA for zinc oxide and 10,080 MTPA for zinc sulphate and other allied chemicals. All processes at their manufacturing facilities are undertaken with modern engineering systems to minimize emissions.Apart from these, the Company has installed recuperators in most of the furnaces to reduce carbon footprint. It has been granted the consent and hazardous waste authorisation order under the Orange Category for generation, collection, storge, transport, reuse, recycling, utilisation, processing and treatment or any other use of hazardous or wastes and permissible quantity of emissions per hour at all manufacturing facilities, by the respective state pollution control boards. In addition to the aforesaid accreditations, the Company is a member of the All-India Rubber Industries Association, India Lead Zinc Development Association, Bureau of International Recycling, Indo-German Chambers of Commerce, Material Recycling Association of India, Chemicals and Allied Products Export Promotion Council and the International Zinc Association.The Company came up with an Initial Public Offering of 11,366,063 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 251.19 Crores comprising a Fresh Issue of 74,66,063 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 165 Crore and 3,900,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 86.19 Crore through Offer for Sale in March, 2024.