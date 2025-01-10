To the Members of J G Chemicals Limited (Formerly known as J G Chemicals Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of J G CHEMICALS LIMITED (the CompanyRs, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS"), of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch 2023, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including annexures to the Boards Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged With Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statement that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b. in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder;

e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to our separate report in Annexure B.

g. In accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company does not have any pending litigations, other than those disclosed in the standalone financial statements; which would materially impact its financial position. Refer note no. 36 to the financial statement;

ii. the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable laws or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. there is no amount, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31st March, 2023.

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of J G Chemicals Limited, on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2023

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for inventory lying with third parties. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have been confirmed by subsequent receipt of statement from the third parties.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets; the difference between the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with the banks and the books of account of the Company is on account of explainable items and not material in nature.

(iii) (a) The Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, or guarantee, or security to a company. The details of the same are given below:

(Rs. In Millions)

Particulars Guarantee Security Loan Advance in nature of Loans Aggregate amount during the year - Subsidiaries - - 804.50 - -Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date -Subsidiaries 1068.10 - 166.50 - -Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - - -

(b) The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. However, the repayments/receipts of principal and interest are regular.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to such companies, firms, LLPs or other parties.

(e) The Company has granted loan(s) or advance(s) in the nature of loan(s) repayable on demand and no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans/advances in nature of loan.

(f) The Company has granted loan(s) or advance(s) in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, as per details below:

(Rs. In Millions)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate of loans/advances in nature of loan - Repayable on Demand (A) 166.50 - 166.50 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 166.50 - 166.50 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loan to the total loans 100% 100%

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for the products of the Company. We have broadly reviewed such accounts and records and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts & records have been made & maintained but no detailed examination of such records and accounts have been carried out by us.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted and accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited to the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding on the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In Millions) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Tax 1.87 2005-06 Appeal is pending before the West Bengal Commercial Taxes- appellate & Revisional Board West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 and Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Tax 11.37 2007-08 Appeal is pending before the West Bengal Commercial Taxes- appellate & Revisional Board West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Tax 0.60 2008-09 Appeal is pending before the West Bengal Commercial Taxes- appellate & Revisional Board West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Tax and Interest 2.77 2014-15 Appeal is heard before the West Bengal Commercial Taxes- appellate & Revisional Board, Modified Order is Pending West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Entry Tax 0.06 2013-14 Writ Petition is pending before the Flonble High Court West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Entry Tax 9.91 2014-15 Writ Petition is pending before the Honble High Court West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Entry Tax 9.94 2015-16 Writ Petition is pending before the Honble High Court West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Entry Tax 13.02 2016-17 Writ Petition is pending before the Honble High Court West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Entry Tax 3.11 2017-18 Writ Petition is pending before the Honble High Court

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised any money by way of term loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non- cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) The previous statutory auditor of the Company resigned during the year. There were no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of J G CHEMICALS LIMITED ("the Company") as of and for the year ended 31st March 2023, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the Company as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal financial controls over financial reporting issued by ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys IFCoFR based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of IFCoFR. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate IFCoFR was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the IFCoFR and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of IFCoFR included obtaining an understanding of IFCoFR, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidences we have obtained are sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys IFCoFR.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys IFCoFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys IFCoFR includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of IFCoFR, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the IFCoFR to future periods are subject to the risk that IFCoFR may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2023, based the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.