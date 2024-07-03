SectorChemicals
Open₹45.4
Prev. Close₹44.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.88
Day's High₹45.94
Day's Low₹42.54
52 Week's High₹62.65
52 Week's Low₹38
Book Value₹9.42
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)218.07
P/E46.65
EPS0.96
Divi. Yield0.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.24
10.24
10.24
10.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.07
29.95
26.87
23.12
Net Worth
46.31
40.19
37.11
33.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
44.38
44.45
35.07
33.94
yoy growth (%)
-0.16
26.74
3.32
Raw materials
-33.68
-33.51
-23.93
-23.43
As % of sales
75.89
75.39
68.22
69.04
Employee costs
-2.94
-3.32
-3.54
-3.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.17
4.18
5.1
3.07
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.14
-0.14
-0.17
Tax paid
-1.76
-1.11
-1.13
-1.01
Working capital
3.2
4.57
4.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.16
26.74
3.32
Op profit growth
25.58
-22.07
27.14
EBIT growth
47.95
-25.05
51.53
Net profit growth
44.13
-22.91
93.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
64.51
85.59
66.62
44.27
44.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
64.51
85.59
66.62
44.27
44.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.68
1.19
1.37
2.15
0.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Goenka
Whole-time Director
NILIMA GOENKA
Whole-time Director
Ramsanatan Banerjee
Independent Director
Binay Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Girdhari Lal Goenka.
Independent Director
Sudhir Kumar Bhartia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Banerjee
Reports by Hindcon Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Hindcon Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Hind Silicates Private Limited on August 25, 1998. The name of the Company was changed to Hindcon Chemicals Private Limited on December 30, 2010. Subsequently, it converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Hindcon Chemicals Limited on June 15, 2012. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of chemicals particularly for construction industry. It offers a wide range of chemical products which finds variety of applications in the construction sector. It undertake waterproofing and rehabilitation jobs on works contract basis. Few of its esteemed customers includes Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Gammon India Ltd., BGR Energy Systems Ltd., Hindustan Construction Company Ltd., Jaiprakash Associates Ltd., Patel Engineering Ltd, SEW Infrastructure Ltd. The manufacturing facility is located at Howrah, West Bengal which has an existing installed capacity of 30,000 MT per year. Hindcon Chemicals is ISO 9001: 2015 and ISO 22716 : 2007 accredited Company and it has obtained licence from Bureau of Indian Standards to use the Standard Mark IS 9103 : 1999 for Concrete Admixture, Super Plasticiser Type - Normal, 2645 : 2003 for Integral Water Proofing Compound for Cement Mortar and Concrete and 15477: 2004 for Adhesive for use with Ceramic Tiles and Mosaics. (IS 15477: 2004) on adhesives for use with ceramic tiles and mosaics. Further, its products namely, Hind Anti Rust, H
Read More
The Hindcon Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹42.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd is ₹218.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd is 46.65 and 4.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindcon Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd is ₹38 and ₹62.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindcon Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.11%, 3 Years at 45.46%, 1 Year at -18.28%, 6 Month at -11.75%, 3 Month at -9.26% and 1 Month at -15.62%.
