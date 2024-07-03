iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindcon Chemicals Ltd Share Price

42.6
(-4.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:54 PM

  • Open45.4
  • Day's High45.94
  • 52 Wk High62.65
  • Prev. Close44.78
  • Day's Low42.54
  • 52 Wk Low 38
  • Turnover (lac)16.88
  • P/E46.65
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value9.42
  • EPS0.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)218.07
  • Div. Yield0.45
No Records Found

Hindcon Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 13 Aug, 2024

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

26 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Split

Hindcon Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hindcon Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.63%

Non-Promoter- 31.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindcon Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.24

10.24

10.24

10.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.07

29.95

26.87

23.12

Net Worth

46.31

40.19

37.11

33.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

44.38

44.45

35.07

33.94

yoy growth (%)

-0.16

26.74

3.32

Raw materials

-33.68

-33.51

-23.93

-23.43

As % of sales

75.89

75.39

68.22

69.04

Employee costs

-2.94

-3.32

-3.54

-3.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.17

4.18

5.1

3.07

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.14

-0.14

-0.17

Tax paid

-1.76

-1.11

-1.13

-1.01

Working capital

3.2

4.57

4.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.16

26.74

3.32

Op profit growth

25.58

-22.07

27.14

EBIT growth

47.95

-25.05

51.53

Net profit growth

44.13

-22.91

93.22

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

64.51

85.59

66.62

44.27

44.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

64.51

85.59

66.62

44.27

44.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.68

1.19

1.37

2.15

0.95

Hindcon Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindcon Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Goenka

Whole-time Director

NILIMA GOENKA

Whole-time Director

Ramsanatan Banerjee

Independent Director

Binay Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Girdhari Lal Goenka.

Independent Director

Sudhir Kumar Bhartia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Banerjee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindcon Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Hindcon Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Hind Silicates Private Limited on August 25, 1998. The name of the Company was changed to Hindcon Chemicals Private Limited on December 30, 2010. Subsequently, it converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Hindcon Chemicals Limited on June 15, 2012. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of chemicals particularly for construction industry. It offers a wide range of chemical products which finds variety of applications in the construction sector. It undertake waterproofing and rehabilitation jobs on works contract basis. Few of its esteemed customers includes Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Gammon India Ltd., BGR Energy Systems Ltd., Hindustan Construction Company Ltd., Jaiprakash Associates Ltd., Patel Engineering Ltd, SEW Infrastructure Ltd. The manufacturing facility is located at Howrah, West Bengal which has an existing installed capacity of 30,000 MT per year. Hindcon Chemicals is ISO 9001: 2015 and ISO 22716 : 2007 accredited Company and it has obtained licence from Bureau of Indian Standards to use the Standard Mark IS 9103 : 1999 for Concrete Admixture, Super Plasticiser Type - Normal, 2645 : 2003 for Integral Water Proofing Compound for Cement Mortar and Concrete and 15477: 2004 for Adhesive for use with Ceramic Tiles and Mosaics. (IS 15477: 2004) on adhesives for use with ceramic tiles and mosaics. Further, its products namely, Hind Anti Rust, H
Company FAQs

What is the Hindcon Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Hindcon Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹42.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd is ₹218.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd is 46.65 and 4.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindcon Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd is ₹38 and ₹62.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd?

Hindcon Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.11%, 3 Years at 45.46%, 1 Year at -18.28%, 6 Month at -11.75%, 3 Month at -9.26% and 1 Month at -15.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindcon Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.36 %

