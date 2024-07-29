Hindcon Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 26th Annual General Meeting, is scheduled to be held on 20thAugust, 2024. Hindcon Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 20, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024) Hindcon Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 20, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024) Hindcon Chemicals Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 20, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2024)