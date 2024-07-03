Hindcon Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
12.96
12.91
14.34
13.44
19.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.96
12.91
14.34
13.44
19.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.74
0.35
0.67
0.29
0.31
Total Income
13.7
13.27
15.01
13.73
19.77
Total Expenditure
12.71
11.18
12.55
12.25
18.43
PBIDT
0.98
2.08
2.46
1.49
1.33
Interest
0.02
0
0.02
0.01
0.03
PBDT
0.97
2.08
2.44
1.47
1.3
Depreciation
0.2
0.19
0.14
0.08
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.14
0.59
0.54
0.4
0.4
Deferred Tax
0.04
-0.02
-0.04
-0.02
-0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
0.59
1.32
1.8
1.01
0.87
Minority Interest After NP
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.58
1.3
1.79
1
0.87
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.58
1.3
1.79
1
0.87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.16
0.34
0.47
0.26
1.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.67
7.67
7.67
7.67
7.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.56
16.11
17.15
11.08
6.83
PBDTM(%)
7.48
16.11
17.01
10.93
6.68
PATM(%)
4.55
10.22
12.55
7.51
4.47
