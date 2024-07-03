iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindcon Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

43.48
(2.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

12.96

12.91

14.34

13.44

19.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.96

12.91

14.34

13.44

19.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.74

0.35

0.67

0.29

0.31

Total Income

13.7

13.27

15.01

13.73

19.77

Total Expenditure

12.71

11.18

12.55

12.25

18.43

PBIDT

0.98

2.08

2.46

1.49

1.33

Interest

0.02

0

0.02

0.01

0.03

PBDT

0.97

2.08

2.44

1.47

1.3

Depreciation

0.2

0.19

0.14

0.08

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.14

0.59

0.54

0.4

0.4

Deferred Tax

0.04

-0.02

-0.04

-0.02

-0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

0.59

1.32

1.8

1.01

0.87

Minority Interest After NP

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.58

1.3

1.79

1

0.87

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.58

1.3

1.79

1

0.87

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.16

0.34

0.47

0.26

1.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.67

7.67

7.67

7.67

7.67

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.56

16.11

17.15

11.08

6.83

PBDTM(%)

7.48

16.11

17.01

10.93

6.68

PATM(%)

4.55

10.22

12.55

7.51

4.47

Hindcon Chemical: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindcon Chemicals Ltd

