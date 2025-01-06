Hindcon Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.17
4.18
5.1
3.07
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.14
-0.14
-0.17
Tax paid
-1.76
-1.11
-1.13
-1.01
Working capital
3.2
4.57
4.38
Other operating items
Operating
7.43
7.49
8.21
Capital expenditure
0.46
0
-0.28
Free cash flow
7.89
7.49
7.93
Equity raised
39.3
33.61
33.58
Investing
-1.5
0.54
2.04
Financing
0.69
0.56
5.12
Dividends paid
0
0.61
0
0
Net in cash
46.38
42.81
48.67
