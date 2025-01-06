iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindcon Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

42.56
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindcon Chemicals Ltd

Hindcon Chemical FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.17

4.18

5.1

3.07

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.14

-0.14

-0.17

Tax paid

-1.76

-1.11

-1.13

-1.01

Working capital

3.2

4.57

4.38

Other operating items

Operating

7.43

7.49

8.21

Capital expenditure

0.46

0

-0.28

Free cash flow

7.89

7.49

7.93

Equity raised

39.3

33.61

33.58

Investing

-1.5

0.54

2.04

Financing

0.69

0.56

5.12

Dividends paid

0

0.61

0

0

Net in cash

46.38

42.81

48.67

Hindcon Chemical : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindcon Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.