iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindcon Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

43.05
(1.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:38:37 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindcon Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

44.38

44.45

35.07

33.94

yoy growth (%)

-0.16

26.74

3.32

Raw materials

-33.68

-33.51

-23.93

-23.43

As % of sales

75.89

75.39

68.22

69.04

Employee costs

-2.94

-3.32

-3.54

-3.04

As % of sales

6.63

7.48

10.11

8.95

Other costs

-3.31

-4.07

-3.06

-3.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.47

9.17

8.73

11.49

Operating profit

4.43

3.53

4.53

3.56

OPM

9.99

7.94

12.92

10.5

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.14

-0.14

-0.17

Interest expense

-0.01

0

-0.47

-0.61

Other income

1.94

0.79

1.19

0.29

Profit before tax

6.17

4.18

5.1

3.07

Taxes

-1.76

-1.11

-1.13

-1.01

Tax rate

-28.53

-26.75

-22.2

-33.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.41

3.06

3.97

2.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.41

3.06

3.97

2.05

yoy growth (%)

44.13

-22.91

93.22

NPM

9.94

6.89

11.33

6.05

Hindcon Chemical : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindcon Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.