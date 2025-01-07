Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
44.38
44.45
35.07
33.94
yoy growth (%)
-0.16
26.74
3.32
Raw materials
-33.68
-33.51
-23.93
-23.43
As % of sales
75.89
75.39
68.22
69.04
Employee costs
-2.94
-3.32
-3.54
-3.04
As % of sales
6.63
7.48
10.11
8.95
Other costs
-3.31
-4.07
-3.06
-3.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.47
9.17
8.73
11.49
Operating profit
4.43
3.53
4.53
3.56
OPM
9.99
7.94
12.92
10.5
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.14
-0.14
-0.17
Interest expense
-0.01
0
-0.47
-0.61
Other income
1.94
0.79
1.19
0.29
Profit before tax
6.17
4.18
5.1
3.07
Taxes
-1.76
-1.11
-1.13
-1.01
Tax rate
-28.53
-26.75
-22.2
-33.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.41
3.06
3.97
2.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.41
3.06
3.97
2.05
yoy growth (%)
44.13
-22.91
93.22
NPM
9.94
6.89
11.33
6.05
