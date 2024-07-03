Hindcon Chemicals Ltd Summary

Hindcon Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Hind Silicates Private Limited on August 25, 1998. The name of the Company was changed to Hindcon Chemicals Private Limited on December 30, 2010. Subsequently, it converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Hindcon Chemicals Limited on June 15, 2012. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of chemicals particularly for construction industry. It offers a wide range of chemical products which finds variety of applications in the construction sector. It undertake waterproofing and rehabilitation jobs on works contract basis. Few of its esteemed customers includes Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Gammon India Ltd., BGR Energy Systems Ltd., Hindustan Construction Company Ltd., Jaiprakash Associates Ltd., Patel Engineering Ltd, SEW Infrastructure Ltd. The manufacturing facility is located at Howrah, West Bengal which has an existing installed capacity of 30,000 MT per year. Hindcon Chemicals is ISO 9001: 2015 and ISO 22716 : 2007 accredited Company and it has obtained licence from Bureau of Indian Standards to use the Standard Mark IS 9103 : 1999 for Concrete Admixture, Super Plasticiser Type - Normal, 2645 : 2003 for Integral Water Proofing Compound for Cement Mortar and Concrete and 15477: 2004 for Adhesive for use with Ceramic Tiles and Mosaics. (IS 15477: 2004) on adhesives for use with ceramic tiles and mosaics. Further, its products namely, Hind Anti Rust, Hind Block Fix, Hind Crete Plus - WPM, Hind Fix TA, Hind Hydraproof Ceramic, Hind Plasto Guard and Hind Sealant PS meets the required standards of GreenPro certification and qualifies as Green Product as certified by CII- Green Products and Services Council.The Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of 27,60,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 7.72 Crores.The Company commenced production of new plant at Munshirhat, West Bengal in 2023.The Company constantly modify products to make them better and eliminate all toxic ingredients to ensure eco-friendly finished goods. This endeavour reaches the end of the line by receiving a Green Product Certifications from the CII-Green Products & Services Council for a range of products. It has introduced a number of products in the market to date including Waterproofing Hind Crete Plus WPM, Mortar for Brick/AAC Block Fixing Hind Block Fix, Sealing Construction & Expansion Joints Hind Sealant PS and Tile Fixing Adhesive Hind Fix TA. Some other popular products produced by the Company include Heat Insulation and Waterproofing Paint, Hind Hydra Proof Ceramic, Decorative Paint Hind Plasto Guard and Rust-Proof Paint Hind Anti-Rust.