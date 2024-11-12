iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindcon Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

Hindcon Chemical CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Hindcon Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024 for approval Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Hindcon Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 08, 2024 for approval of Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Hindcon Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
Hindcon Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 16, 2024.
Board Meeting16 May 20248 May 2024
To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Hindcon Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 16, 2024 for approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 Hindcon Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 29, 2024 for approval of Un-Audited standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2024)

