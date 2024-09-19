iifl-logo-icon 1
Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd Share Price

85.85
(-0.35%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open86
  • Day's High86
  • 52 Wk High89
  • Prev. Close86.15
  • Day's Low85.85
  • 52 Wk Low 65.7
  • Turnover (lac)2.74
  • P/E18.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)116.9
  • Div. Yield1.16
Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

86

Prev. Close

86.15

Turnover(Lac.)

2.74

Day's High

86

Day's Low

85.85

52 Week's High

89

52 Week's Low

65.7

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

116.9

P/E

18.95

EPS

4.53

Divi. Yield

1.16

Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

Sep-2024
Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.56%

Non-Promoter- 12.50%

Institutions: 12.50%

Non-Institutions: 13.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.02

3.34

3.34

3.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.84

28.69

24.72

20.84

Net Worth

36.86

32.03

28.06

24.18

Minority Interest

Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Purushottam Brijlal Sharma

Managing Director

Aditya Purushottam Sharma

Whole-time Director

Narendra Kotehal Parameswarappa

Independent Director

Ketan Damji Saiya

Independent Director

AMIT KUMAR MUNDRA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gourav Mundra

Executive Director

Manojkumar Shyamsunder Sharma

Executive Director

Kabir Radheyshyam Sharma

Executive Director

Rohit Krishnakumar Sharma

Independent Director

Daya Amit Bansal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd

Summary

Unilex Colour & Chemical Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company under the name of Unilex Exports Limited on March 23, 2001 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Further, the Company name was changed from Unilex Exports Limited to Unilex Colours and Chemicals Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Change of Name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra vide Certificate dated April 14, 2012.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Pigment, and the trading of chemicals and food colours. Within Pigments, the Company specialize in Pigment Blue 15:3 and 15:4, with an annual production capacity of 1878 MTPA. The products are marketed under the registered brand name Unilex.Their manufacturing facility is situated at Tarapur, in Palghar District of Maharashtra and is equipped with various machines such as Ball Mill Machine, Root Blower, Silo, Reaction Steel Vessel, Brick Linned Vessel, Rubber Linned Vessel, Drowning Vessel, Spin Flash Dryer, Ribbon Blender, Air Classifier Mill Machine, Air Blender, Filter Press Machine etc. These products are manufactured from raw materials such as BM CPC, Caustic Soda Flakes, Gum Rosin, Hydrochloric Acid, Mix Xylene, Additive Monosulphonaled CPC Blue and Unisol SI-20 etc.The product basket includes wide range of pigments including Pigment Green -7, Pigment middle chrome, Pigment Violet 23 & 27 and Ultramarine Blue, which are sourced from other manufacturers. The Compan
Company FAQs

What is the Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd share price today?

The Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹85.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd is ₹116.90 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd is 18.95 and 1.71 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd is ₹65.7 and ₹89 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd?

Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -2.61% and 1 Month at 22.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd?

Promoters - 73.56 %
Institutions - 12.50 %
Public - 13.94 %
Promoters - 73.56 %
Institutions - 12.50 %
Public - 13.94 %

