Summary

Unilex Colour & Chemical Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company under the name of Unilex Exports Limited on March 23, 2001 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Further, the Company name was changed from Unilex Exports Limited to Unilex Colours and Chemicals Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Change of Name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra vide Certificate dated April 14, 2012.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Pigment, and the trading of chemicals and food colours. Within Pigments, the Company specialize in Pigment Blue 15:3 and 15:4, with an annual production capacity of 1878 MTPA. The products are marketed under the registered brand name Unilex.Their manufacturing facility is situated at Tarapur, in Palghar District of Maharashtra and is equipped with various machines such as Ball Mill Machine, Root Blower, Silo, Reaction Steel Vessel, Brick Linned Vessel, Rubber Linned Vessel, Drowning Vessel, Spin Flash Dryer, Ribbon Blender, Air Classifier Mill Machine, Air Blender, Filter Press Machine etc. These products are manufactured from raw materials such as BM CPC, Caustic Soda Flakes, Gum Rosin, Hydrochloric Acid, Mix Xylene, Additive Monosulphonaled CPC Blue and Unisol SI-20 etc.The product basket includes wide range of pigments including Pigment Green -7, Pigment middle chrome, Pigment Violet 23 & 27 and Ultramarine Blue, which are sourced from other manufacturers. The Compan

