SectorChemicals
Open₹86
Prev. Close₹86.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.74
Day's High₹86
Day's Low₹85.85
52 Week's High₹89
52 Week's Low₹65.7
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)116.9
P/E18.95
EPS4.53
Divi. Yield1.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.02
3.34
3.34
3.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.84
28.69
24.72
20.84
Net Worth
36.86
32.03
28.06
24.18
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Purushottam Brijlal Sharma
Managing Director
Aditya Purushottam Sharma
Whole-time Director
Narendra Kotehal Parameswarappa
Independent Director
Ketan Damji Saiya
Independent Director
AMIT KUMAR MUNDRA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gourav Mundra
Executive Director
Manojkumar Shyamsunder Sharma
Executive Director
Kabir Radheyshyam Sharma
Executive Director
Rohit Krishnakumar Sharma
Independent Director
Daya Amit Bansal
Reports by Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd
Summary
Unilex Colour & Chemical Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company under the name of Unilex Exports Limited on March 23, 2001 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Further, the Company name was changed from Unilex Exports Limited to Unilex Colours and Chemicals Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Change of Name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra vide Certificate dated April 14, 2012.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Pigment, and the trading of chemicals and food colours. Within Pigments, the Company specialize in Pigment Blue 15:3 and 15:4, with an annual production capacity of 1878 MTPA. The products are marketed under the registered brand name Unilex.Their manufacturing facility is situated at Tarapur, in Palghar District of Maharashtra and is equipped with various machines such as Ball Mill Machine, Root Blower, Silo, Reaction Steel Vessel, Brick Linned Vessel, Rubber Linned Vessel, Drowning Vessel, Spin Flash Dryer, Ribbon Blender, Air Classifier Mill Machine, Air Blender, Filter Press Machine etc. These products are manufactured from raw materials such as BM CPC, Caustic Soda Flakes, Gum Rosin, Hydrochloric Acid, Mix Xylene, Additive Monosulphonaled CPC Blue and Unisol SI-20 etc.The product basket includes wide range of pigments including Pigment Green -7, Pigment middle chrome, Pigment Violet 23 & 27 and Ultramarine Blue, which are sourced from other manufacturers. The Compan
Read More
The Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹85.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd is ₹116.90 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd is 18.95 and 1.71 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd is ₹65.7 and ₹89 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -2.61% and 1 Month at 22.64%.
