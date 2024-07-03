Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹615.9
Prev. Close₹613.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹113.39
Day's High₹615.9
Day's Low₹590
52 Week's High₹743.2
52 Week's Low₹436
Book Value₹187.38
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)796.81
P/E99.7
EPS6.14
Divi. Yield0.57
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.72
6.72
6.72
6.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
238.19
235.08
238.29
232.58
Net Worth
244.91
241.8
245.01
239.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
46.16
42.03
58.54
232.17
yoy growth (%)
9.82
-28.19
-74.78
6.2
Raw materials
-22.71
-18.95
-32.19
-182.9
As % of sales
49.21
45.09
55
78.77
Employee costs
-6.9
-5.98
-8.74
-18.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
10.92
12.64
5.3
14.06
Depreciation
-2.69
-2.8
-2.79
-2.87
Tax paid
-2.18
-2.97
0.23
-0.46
Working capital
4.41
-0.23
13.79
-0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.82
-28.19
-74.78
6.2
Op profit growth
13.41
126.21
-77.16
81.22
EBIT growth
-13.71
137.46
-63.32
-18.57
Net profit growth
-9.6
74.55
-59.23
-6.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
461.99
440.44
348.98
274.45
268.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
461.99
440.44
348.98
274.45
268.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.27
4.64
8.61
15.33
3.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ashwin R Nagarwadia
Independent Director
Mahendra K Ghelani
Chairman & Managing Director
Sameer V Shah
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Nirmal V Shah
Independent Director
Sushil U Lakhani
Independent Director
Saraswati Sankar
Independent Director
Prakash D Trivedi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suchita Singh
Independent Director
Jayesh P. Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Chembond Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Chembond Chemicals Limited, established in 1975 is engaged in manufacturing of Speciality Chemicals. Its Construction Chemicals division involves manufacturing construction chemicals, water proofing compounds and concrete repair products. Coatings division manufactures coatings for application metal structures for corrosion protection. The Company holds 49% interest in Chembond Enzyme Company Ltd, which supplies industrial enzymes for applications in textile, animal health and alcohol production. It holds 49% interest in Henkel Chembond Surface Technologies Ltd, which manufactures metal treatment chemicals for applications in automobile, steel, appliance, engineering, defense, rail, aerospace and general industries. It owns 51% interest in H2O Innovation (India) Limited, which offers equipment based solutions for water treatment recycle and reuse. The Company manufactures Metal Treatment Chemicals and Water Treatment Chemicals in joint ventures with global leaders Henkel, Germany and Ashland, USA respectively. The company is the market leaders in these products in India with sales to the automotive, steel, petrochemical, power, appliance, engineering, fertilizer and pharma industries.Chembonds modern, well-equipped and multi-purpose manufacturing and blending plants are located at Tarapur, Maharashtra; Baddi, Himachal Pradesh and Dudhwada, Gujarat. Additional blending plants are located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Balasore, Orissa. Warehouses and branch offices are located at
Read More
The Chembond Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹592.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chembond Chemicals Ltd is ₹796.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chembond Chemicals Ltd is 99.7 and 3.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chembond Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chembond Chemicals Ltd is ₹436 and ₹743.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chembond Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.92%, 3 Years at 41.88%, 1 Year at 7.39%, 6 Month at -4.22%, 3 Month at 3.48% and 1 Month at 6.53%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.