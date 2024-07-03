Summary

Chembond Chemicals Limited, established in 1975 is engaged in manufacturing of Speciality Chemicals. Its Construction Chemicals division involves manufacturing construction chemicals, water proofing compounds and concrete repair products. Coatings division manufactures coatings for application metal structures for corrosion protection. The Company holds 49% interest in Chembond Enzyme Company Ltd, which supplies industrial enzymes for applications in textile, animal health and alcohol production. It holds 49% interest in Henkel Chembond Surface Technologies Ltd, which manufactures metal treatment chemicals for applications in automobile, steel, appliance, engineering, defense, rail, aerospace and general industries. It owns 51% interest in H2O Innovation (India) Limited, which offers equipment based solutions for water treatment recycle and reuse. The Company manufactures Metal Treatment Chemicals and Water Treatment Chemicals in joint ventures with global leaders Henkel, Germany and Ashland, USA respectively. The company is the market leaders in these products in India with sales to the automotive, steel, petrochemical, power, appliance, engineering, fertilizer and pharma industries.Chembonds modern, well-equipped and multi-purpose manufacturing and blending plants are located at Tarapur, Maharashtra; Baddi, Himachal Pradesh and Dudhwada, Gujarat. Additional blending plants are located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Balasore, Orissa. Warehouses and branch offices are located at

