Chembond Chemicals Ltd Share Price

592.5
(-3.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open615.9
  • Day's High615.9
  • 52 Wk High743.2
  • Prev. Close613.5
  • Day's Low590
  • 52 Wk Low 436
  • Turnover (lac)113.39
  • P/E99.7
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value187.38
  • EPS6.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)796.81
  • Div. Yield0.57
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Chembond Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Chembond Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

Record Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Chembond Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Chembond Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.61%

Non-Promoter- 1.87%

Institutions: 1.87%

Non-Institutions: 30.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Chembond Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.72

6.72

6.72

6.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

238.19

235.08

238.29

232.58

Net Worth

244.91

241.8

245.01

239.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

46.16

42.03

58.54

232.17

yoy growth (%)

9.82

-28.19

-74.78

6.2

Raw materials

-22.71

-18.95

-32.19

-182.9

As % of sales

49.21

45.09

55

78.77

Employee costs

-6.9

-5.98

-8.74

-18.65

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

10.92

12.64

5.3

14.06

Depreciation

-2.69

-2.8

-2.79

-2.87

Tax paid

-2.18

-2.97

0.23

-0.46

Working capital

4.41

-0.23

13.79

-0.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.82

-28.19

-74.78

6.2

Op profit growth

13.41

126.21

-77.16

81.22

EBIT growth

-13.71

137.46

-63.32

-18.57

Net profit growth

-9.6

74.55

-59.23

-6.35

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

461.99

440.44

348.98

274.45

268.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

461.99

440.44

348.98

274.45

268.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.27

4.64

8.61

15.33

3.04

View Annually Results

Chembond Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Chembond Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ashwin R Nagarwadia

Independent Director

Mahendra K Ghelani

Chairman & Managing Director

Sameer V Shah

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Nirmal V Shah

Independent Director

Sushil U Lakhani

Independent Director

Saraswati Sankar

Independent Director

Prakash D Trivedi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suchita Singh

Independent Director

Jayesh P. Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chembond Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Chembond Chemicals Limited, established in 1975 is engaged in manufacturing of Speciality Chemicals. Its Construction Chemicals division involves manufacturing construction chemicals, water proofing compounds and concrete repair products. Coatings division manufactures coatings for application metal structures for corrosion protection. The Company holds 49% interest in Chembond Enzyme Company Ltd, which supplies industrial enzymes for applications in textile, animal health and alcohol production. It holds 49% interest in Henkel Chembond Surface Technologies Ltd, which manufactures metal treatment chemicals for applications in automobile, steel, appliance, engineering, defense, rail, aerospace and general industries. It owns 51% interest in H2O Innovation (India) Limited, which offers equipment based solutions for water treatment recycle and reuse. The Company manufactures Metal Treatment Chemicals and Water Treatment Chemicals in joint ventures with global leaders Henkel, Germany and Ashland, USA respectively. The company is the market leaders in these products in India with sales to the automotive, steel, petrochemical, power, appliance, engineering, fertilizer and pharma industries.Chembonds modern, well-equipped and multi-purpose manufacturing and blending plants are located at Tarapur, Maharashtra; Baddi, Himachal Pradesh and Dudhwada, Gujarat. Additional blending plants are located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Balasore, Orissa. Warehouses and branch offices are located at
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Chembond Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Chembond Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹592.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chembond Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chembond Chemicals Ltd is ₹796.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chembond Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chembond Chemicals Ltd is 99.7 and 3.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chembond Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chembond Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chembond Chemicals Ltd is ₹436 and ₹743.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chembond Chemicals Ltd?

Chembond Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.92%, 3 Years at 41.88%, 1 Year at 7.39%, 6 Month at -4.22%, 3 Month at 3.48% and 1 Month at 6.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chembond Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chembond Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.61 %
Institutions - 1.88 %
Public - 30.51 %

Share Price, Futures Price, Option Chain, Historical Data
Profit & Loss, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, Key Ratios
Quarterly Result, Half Yearly Result, Nine Monthly Result, Annual Result
