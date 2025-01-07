Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
46.16
42.03
58.54
232.17
yoy growth (%)
9.82
-28.19
-74.78
6.2
Raw materials
-22.71
-18.95
-32.19
-182.9
As % of sales
49.21
45.09
55
78.77
Employee costs
-6.9
-5.98
-8.74
-18.65
As % of sales
14.95
14.24
14.93
8.03
Other costs
-12.44
-13.47
-16
-23.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.95
32.06
27.33
10.17
Operating profit
4.09
3.61
1.59
6.99
OPM
8.87
8.59
2.72
3.01
Depreciation
-2.69
-2.8
-2.79
-2.87
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.07
-0.04
-0.54
Other income
9.57
11.91
6.55
10.48
Profit before tax
10.92
12.64
5.3
14.06
Taxes
-2.18
-2.97
0.23
-0.46
Tax rate
-19.98
-23.52
4.39
-3.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.74
9.67
5.54
13.59
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.74
9.67
5.54
13.59
yoy growth (%)
-9.6
74.55
-59.23
-6.35
NPM
18.93
23.01
9.46
5.85
