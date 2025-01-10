Chembond Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.72
6.72
6.72
6.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
238.19
235.08
238.29
232.58
Net Worth
244.91
241.8
245.01
239.3
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.49
4.84
5.45
5.38
Total Liabilities
250.4
246.64
250.46
244.68
Fixed Assets
40.68
35.53
32.53
34.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
167.91
163.34
171.7
169.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.69
4.7
4.57
4.16
Networking Capital
25.8
34.51
40.32
35.2
Inventories
2.75
3.01
2.84
3.96
Inventory Days
22.45
34.38
Sundry Debtors
19.07
23.11
21.39
18.41
Debtor Days
169.11
159.85
Other Current Assets
16.89
19.95
24.88
23.23
Sundry Creditors
-6.82
-8.06
-6.21
-7.48
Creditor Days
49.09
64.94
Other Current Liabilities
-6.09
-3.5
-2.58
-2.92
Cash
10.33
8.58
1.34
1.8
Total Assets
250.41
246.66
250.46
244.68
