Chembond Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
10.92
12.64
5.3
14.06
Depreciation
-2.69
-2.8
-2.79
-2.87
Tax paid
-2.18
-2.97
0.23
-0.46
Working capital
4.41
-0.23
13.79
-0.14
Other operating items
Operating
10.45
6.63
16.53
10.57
Capital expenditure
1.02
0.16
4.12
0.3
Free cash flow
11.47
6.8
20.65
10.88
Equity raised
462.12
445.82
439.13
415.62
Investing
2.32
11.32
-15.59
6.76
Financing
0
0
-0.87
7.56
Dividends paid
0
0
2.69
2.48
Net in cash
475.93
463.95
446.02
443.32
