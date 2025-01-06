iifl-logo-icon 1
Chembond Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

590.35
(-3.77%)
Jan 6, 2025

Chembond Chem. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

10.92

12.64

5.3

14.06

Depreciation

-2.69

-2.8

-2.79

-2.87

Tax paid

-2.18

-2.97

0.23

-0.46

Working capital

4.41

-0.23

13.79

-0.14

Other operating items

Operating

10.45

6.63

16.53

10.57

Capital expenditure

1.02

0.16

4.12

0.3

Free cash flow

11.47

6.8

20.65

10.88

Equity raised

462.12

445.82

439.13

415.62

Investing

2.32

11.32

-15.59

6.76

Financing

0

0

-0.87

7.56

Dividends paid

0

0

2.69

2.48

Net in cash

475.93

463.95

446.02

443.32

