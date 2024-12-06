iifl-logo-icon 1
Chembond Chemicals Ltd EGM

Chembond Chem. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM25 Oct 20246 Dec 2024
In continuation to our letter bearing Ref. no. SE/CS/2024-25/43 dated 17th October, 2024, and pursuant to Regulations 33, 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today considered and approved inter alia: 1. the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 which are enclosed, along with the Limited Review Report; 2. the Notice convening the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company to be held on Friday, 6th December, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) through Audio/ Video conferencing, pursuant to the directions of the Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench, vide Order dated 11th October, 2024. The notice of said meeting will be issued to the shareholders holding shares as on 25th October 2024 (Cut-off date). The meeting of Audit Committee / Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 10.15 a.m. and concluded at 1:40 pm. Summary of Proceedings of the meeting of Equity shareholders of Chembond Chemicals Limited convened as per the direction of Honble NCLT held on Friday, December 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report in relation to the Meeting of the Members of Chembond Chemicals Limited (the Company) convened as per direction of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Branch(NCLT) held on Friday, December 6, 2024 at 11.00 AM (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.12.2024)

Chembond Chem.: Related News

No Record Found

