We submit the following information for your record. Date of AGM/Dividend declaration: Wednesday, 7th August, 2024 Book Closure Date for the 49th AGM: Tuesday, 23rd July, 2024 till Tuesday, 30th July, 2024 (both days inclusive) Record Date for Dividend*: Monday, 22nd July, 2024 Date of Payment of Dividend for FY 2023-24*: On or after Monday, 12th August,2024 E-voting cut-off date: Wednesday, 31st July, 2024 E-voting period: Start 9.00 am on Sunday, 4th August, 2024 ends 5.00 pm on Tuesday, 6th August, 2024 * The dividend, if approved by the Members at the AGM, will be paid subject to deduction of Tax at source. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, held today i.e. Wednesday, 7th August, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. The AGM commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 12.25 p.m. Kindly take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)