Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

CHEMBOND CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 25th October 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (Q2). Further pursuant to our letter Ref. No. SE/CS/2024-25/39 dated 25th September 2024 and in terms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys internal code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading the Trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for Directors / Officers / Designated persons of the Company till 48 hours post the outcome of board meeting i.e. till Sunday 27th October 2024. In continuation to our letter bearing Ref. no. SE/CS/2024-25/43 dated 17th October, 2024, and pursuant to Regulations 33, 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today considered and approved inter alia: 1. the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 which are enclosed, along with the Limited Review Report; 2. the Notice convening the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company to be held on Friday, 6th December, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) through Audio/ Video conferencing, pursuant to the directions of the Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench, vide Order dated 11th October, 2024. The notice of said meeting will be issued to the shareholders holding shares as on 25th October 2024 (Cut-off date). The meeting of Audit Committee / Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 10.15 a.m. and concluded at 1:40 pm. Read less.. In continuation to our letter bearing Ref. no. SE/CS/2024-25/43 dated 17th October, 2024, and pursuant to Regulation 33, 30 of SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today considered and approved inter alia: 1. the Unaudited Financials Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 which are enclosed, along with the Limited Review Report. 2. the Notice convening the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company to be held on Friday, 6th December, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) through Audio/Video conferencing, pursuant to the directions of the NCLT, Mumbai Bench vide Order dated 11th October, 2024. The notice of the said meeting will be issued to shareholders holding shares as on 25th October, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

CHEMBOND CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations if any of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday 26th July 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (Q1). Further pursuant to our letter Ref. No. SE/CS/2024-25/18 dated 27th June 2024 and in terms of SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 and the Companys internal code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading the Trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for Directors / Officers / Designated persons of Company till 48 hours post the outcome of the board meeting i.e. till 28th July 2024. In continuation to our letter bearing Ref. no. SE/CS/2024-25/28 dated 18th July, 2024, and pursuant to Regulations 33, 30 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 which are enclosed, along with the Limited Review Report. The meeting of Audit Committee/Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12.30 pm and concluded at 2.45 pm. Further, pursuant to our letter Ref. No. SE/CS/2024-25/18 dated 27th June, 2024 and in terms of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015 and Companys internal code of conduct, for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for Directors/ Officers/ Designated persons of the Company till 48 hours post outcome of Board meeting i.e. till 28th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 16 May 2024

CHEMBOND CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulations if any of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 25th May 2024 inter alia 1. Audited Financial Results on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter /year ended 31st March 2024; 2. to recommend declaration of dividend for FY 2023-24 if any. Further pursuant to our letter Ref no. SE/CS/2023-24/63 dated 26th March 2024 and in terms of SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 and the Companys internal code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for Directors / Officers/ Designated Persons of the Company till 48 hours post the outcome of Board Meeting i.e. till Monday 27th May 2024. The trading window shall re-open on 28th May 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 25, 2024. a) Considered and approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Auditors Report. b) Recommended Dividend of Rs.3.50 (Rupees Three and Fifty Paise only) per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval by the members at the ensuing AGM of the Company. c) Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the appointment of Mr. Jayesh Prabhulal Shah (DIN:00138346) as an Additional (Non-Executive and Independent) Director of the Company w.e.f. 25th May, 2024 for a period of five years, subject to approval of the members of the Company in the ensuing General Meeting Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 33, 30 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI LODR we would like to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today: a. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon. Further, we would like to inform you that Bathiya and Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors have issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion. b. Recommended dividend of Rs.3.50 (Rupees Three and Fifty Paise only) per Equity Share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing AGM. c. Based on the recommendation of NRC, approved appointment of Mr. Jayesh Prabhulal Shah (DIN: 00138346) as an Additional (Non-executive and Independent) Director of the Company w.e.f. 25th May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024