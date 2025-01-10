To the Members of

Chembond Chemicals Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements:

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Chembond Chemicals Limited (the Company), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the standalone statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity, the standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013

( Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters Contingent liabilities The audit procedures included but were not limited to: The Company has disclosed in note no. 40 to the standalone financial statements the contingent liabilities as at 31 March, 2024 which includes disputed liabilities in respect of income tax, service tax matters and a case lodged against the Company with respect to inferior quality of products. a) Obtained the summary of all disputed matters of the Company and assessed the managements position through discussions. These involve a high degree of judgement to determine the possible outcomes and estimates relating to the timing and the amount of outflows of resources embodying economic benefits. b) Obtained a detailed understanding of processes and controls of the Management with respect to disputed matters. c) Making corroborative inquiries with appropriate level of the management personnel including status update, expectation of outcomes with basis and future course of action contemplated by the Company. d) Evaluating the evidences supporting the judgement of the management about the possible outcomes and the reasonableness of the estimates. e) Evaluating appropriateness of adequate disclosures in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, for example, Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the standalone financial statements, consolidated financial statements and our auditors reports thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact to those charged with governance. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements of the Company to express an opinion on the financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the standalone financial statements have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in 3(vi) below.

c. The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of these standalone financial statements;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith in respect of audit trail are as stated in paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 3(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014; g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in AAnnexure B.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer note no. 40 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. the Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in note no. 45(D), no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(entities), including foreign entities (Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in note no. 45(E), no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(entities), including foreign entities (F unding Parties), with the Understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us believe that management representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software, a payroll application and employee reimbursement for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software / application. However, audit trail feature is not enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes as described in note no. 47 to the financial statements.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software, payroll application and employee reimbursement.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

4. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has paid and / or provided remuneration to its directors during the year ended 31 March, 2024 in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

For Bathiya & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 101046W / W100063 Jatin A. Thakkar Partner Membership No.: 134767 UDIN: 24134767BKEATR5727 Place: Mumbai Date: 25 May, 2024

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

Report on Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (Jthe OrderK) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 (Jthe ActK) of the Company.

(i) (a) [A] The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

[B] The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and in the basis of our examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of Company as at the Balance Sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed under property, plant and equipment in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) The Company has a working capital limit in excess of 500.00 lakhs sanctioned by a bank based on the security of current assets. The quarterly statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such bank and such statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods as reported in note no. 46 of the standalone financial statements

(i) (a) The Company has provided a loan to its three subsidiary companies. The details of the same are given below:

Particulars Loan (Rs. In lakhs) Aggregate amount provided/ granted during 80.00 the year Subsidiaries Balance outstanding as at 1070.00 Balance Sheet date in respect of above cases Subsidiaries

(b) The Company has not provided or given any guarantee, security or advances in the nature of loans during the year except the corporate guarantees given to banks on behalf of its subsidiaries. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the guarantees issued, investments made and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. (c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the payment of interest has been specified and the receipt of interest is regular. Further, there is repayment of principal amount of loans during the year as demanded from time to time.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans granted to such companies as the loans are repayable on demand.

(e) The Company has not granted any loan which has fallen due during the year. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment except the following loans [as per clause iii(a)] granted to its three subsidiary companies:

Particulars Loan to subsidiaries Aggregate amount of loans: Repayable on demand (A) 1070.00 Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - Total (A+B) 1070.00 Percentage of such loans to the total loans 100.00%

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security given for the year under report. (v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) On the basis of explanation and representation given by the management and on our broad review of the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (cost records and audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act, we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) As per information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, profession tax, Goods and Service Tax, custom duty, cess and other statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been delays in deposit in a few cases which are not serious. Further, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of above- mentioned statutory dues which were in arrears, as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, Goods and Service Tax, custom duty, excise duty and cess, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except in the case of the following disputes which are pending:

Name of statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. In lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 14.61 FY 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax) Service Tax & Cess 259.42 FY 2014-15 to FY 2017-18 (Up to June 2017) Dy. Commissioner (Audit) Income Tax Act, 1961 Demands pending for rectification 32.39 FY 2006-07, FY 2010-11, FY 2011-12, FY 2014-15, FY 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax Circle 6(2)(1), Central Processing Center Bengaluru Income Tax (TDS) TDS defaults 1.85 FY 2007-08, FY 2010-11, FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23 Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax,CPC-TDS TOTAL 308.27

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) On the basis of records of the Company examined by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of term loan during the year. Therefore, the clause 3(ix)(c) of the aforesaid Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statement of the Company, Funds raised on short-term basis have ,not been used during the year for Long-term purposes by the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities , our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Bathiya & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 101046W / W100063 Jatin A. Thakkar Partner Membership No.: 134767 Place: Mumbai Date: 25 May, 2024

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Jthe ActK)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Chembond Chemicals Limited (the Company) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the Guidance Note). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper Management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.