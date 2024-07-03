Summary

Epigral Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Meghmani Finechem Limited in 2007, which engaged in manufacturing and selling of Chlor Alkali & its Derivatives and also in Trading of Agrochemical products. The Company was incorporated as a subsidiary of Meghmani Organics Limited. Meghmani Finechem Limited (MFL) was demerged from Meghmani Organics Limited (MOL) as a going concern through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger and the said Scheme became effective from May 10, 2021. The Chlor-Alkali business commissioned in 2009, growing from an installed capacity of 1,88,000 TPA in 2015 to 3,15,000 TPA at the close of FY 2020-21. The Company is now among the leading players in Indias chlor alkali industry. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company allotted 2,39,03,029 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each on 20th May, 2021 to the shareholders of Meghmani Organics Limited.The Company grew its business following the commissioning of new plants (Caustic Soda, Hydrogen Peroxide and the 36 MW Captive Power Plant). The timely commissioning of the plants represented the faith of the management in the long-term potential of the sector and country. The Caustic Soda capacity was expanded by 1,27,000 TPA to 2,94,000 TPA and commissioned in June 2020. The Captive Power Plant capacity was increased by 36 MW to 96 MW, commissioned in June 2020. The Company commissioned a 60,000 TPA Hydrogen Peroxide plant in July 2020. The Company further commissioned the capacity expansion of Caustic Soda manufacturi

Read More