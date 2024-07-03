iifl-logo-icon 1
Epigral Ltd Share Price

1,752.6
(-3.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:54:59 PM

  • Open1,810.2
  • Day's High1,812.75
  • 52 Wk High2,406.75
  • Prev. Close1,813.85
  • Day's Low1,735.5
  • 52 Wk Low 931.6
  • Turnover (lac)1,431.12
  • P/E26.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value406.5
  • EPS67.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,560.95
  • Div. Yield0.27
Epigral Ltd KEY RATIOS

Epigral Ltd Corporate Action

22 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jun, 2024

arrow

Epigral Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Epigral Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:15 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.94%

Non-Promoter- 6.85%

Institutions: 6.85%

Non-Institutions: 24.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Epigral Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.55

41.55

41.55

41.55

Preference Capital

55

110

210.92

210.92

Reserves

1,212.54

1,027.62

684.42

431.66

Net Worth

1,309.09

1,179.17

936.89

684.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1,550.94

828.6

610.5

710.39

yoy growth (%)

87.17

35.72

-14.06

Raw materials

-761.08

-385.31

-275.07

-255.35

As % of sales

49.07

46.5

45.05

35.94

Employee costs

-76.79

-53.6

-44.01

-47.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

383.42

160.85

140.99

242.29

Depreciation

-85.9

-73.54

-44.3

-54.09

Tax paid

-130.63

-60.01

-28.99

-59.48

Working capital

146.48

15.29

-126.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

87.17

35.72

-14.06

Op profit growth

94.96

34.61

-37.71

EBIT growth

125.13

24.86

-43.15

Net profit growth

150.68

-9.96

-38.73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1,929.19

2,188.4

1,550.94

828.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,929.19

2,188.4

1,550.94

828.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.6

7.98

4.11

2.19

Epigral Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Epigral Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Maulik Jayantibhai Patel

Executive Director

Kaushal Ashishbhai Soparkar

Non Executive Director

Karana Rameshbhai Patel

Non Executive Director

Ankit Natwarlal Patel

Non Executive Director

Darshan Anandbhai Patel

Independent Director

Manubhai Khodidas Patel

Independent Director

NIRALI BHAVIN PARIKH

Independent Director

Sanjay K Asher

Independent Director

Kanubhai S Patel

Independent Director

Raju Swamy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gaurang Trivedi.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Epigral Ltd

Summary

Epigral Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Meghmani Finechem Limited in 2007, which engaged in manufacturing and selling of Chlor Alkali & its Derivatives and also in Trading of Agrochemical products. The Company was incorporated as a subsidiary of Meghmani Organics Limited. Meghmani Finechem Limited (MFL) was demerged from Meghmani Organics Limited (MOL) as a going concern through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger and the said Scheme became effective from May 10, 2021. The Chlor-Alkali business commissioned in 2009, growing from an installed capacity of 1,88,000 TPA in 2015 to 3,15,000 TPA at the close of FY 2020-21. The Company is now among the leading players in Indias chlor alkali industry. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company allotted 2,39,03,029 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each on 20th May, 2021 to the shareholders of Meghmani Organics Limited.The Company grew its business following the commissioning of new plants (Caustic Soda, Hydrogen Peroxide and the 36 MW Captive Power Plant). The timely commissioning of the plants represented the faith of the management in the long-term potential of the sector and country. The Caustic Soda capacity was expanded by 1,27,000 TPA to 2,94,000 TPA and commissioned in June 2020. The Captive Power Plant capacity was increased by 36 MW to 96 MW, commissioned in June 2020. The Company commissioned a 60,000 TPA Hydrogen Peroxide plant in July 2020. The Company further commissioned the capacity expansion of Caustic Soda manufacturi
Company FAQs

What is the Epigral Ltd share price today?

The Epigral Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1752.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Epigral Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Epigral Ltd is ₹7560.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Epigral Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Epigral Ltd is 26.74 and 4.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Epigral Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Epigral Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Epigral Ltd is ₹931.6 and ₹2406.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Epigral Ltd?

Epigral Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.87%, 3 Years at 32.64%, 1 Year at 70.47%, 6 Month at 16.25%, 3 Month at -20.88% and 1 Month at -13.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Epigral Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Epigral Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.94 %
Institutions - 6.85 %
Public - 24.20 %

