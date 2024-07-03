SectorChemicals
Open₹1,810.2
Prev. Close₹1,813.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,431.12
Day's High₹1,812.75
Day's Low₹1,735.5
52 Week's High₹2,406.75
52 Week's Low₹931.6
Book Value₹406.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,560.95
P/E26.74
EPS67.8
Divi. Yield0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.55
41.55
41.55
41.55
Preference Capital
55
110
210.92
210.92
Reserves
1,212.54
1,027.62
684.42
431.66
Net Worth
1,309.09
1,179.17
936.89
684.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1,550.94
828.6
610.5
710.39
yoy growth (%)
87.17
35.72
-14.06
Raw materials
-761.08
-385.31
-275.07
-255.35
As % of sales
49.07
46.5
45.05
35.94
Employee costs
-76.79
-53.6
-44.01
-47.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
383.42
160.85
140.99
242.29
Depreciation
-85.9
-73.54
-44.3
-54.09
Tax paid
-130.63
-60.01
-28.99
-59.48
Working capital
146.48
15.29
-126.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
87.17
35.72
-14.06
Op profit growth
94.96
34.61
-37.71
EBIT growth
125.13
24.86
-43.15
Net profit growth
150.68
-9.96
-38.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,929.19
2,188.4
1,550.94
828.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,929.19
2,188.4
1,550.94
828.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.6
7.98
4.11
2.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Maulik Jayantibhai Patel
Executive Director
Kaushal Ashishbhai Soparkar
Non Executive Director
Karana Rameshbhai Patel
Non Executive Director
Ankit Natwarlal Patel
Non Executive Director
Darshan Anandbhai Patel
Independent Director
Manubhai Khodidas Patel
Independent Director
NIRALI BHAVIN PARIKH
Independent Director
Sanjay K Asher
Independent Director
Kanubhai S Patel
Independent Director
Raju Swamy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gaurang Trivedi.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Epigral Ltd
Summary
Epigral Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Meghmani Finechem Limited in 2007, which engaged in manufacturing and selling of Chlor Alkali & its Derivatives and also in Trading of Agrochemical products. The Company was incorporated as a subsidiary of Meghmani Organics Limited. Meghmani Finechem Limited (MFL) was demerged from Meghmani Organics Limited (MOL) as a going concern through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger and the said Scheme became effective from May 10, 2021. The Chlor-Alkali business commissioned in 2009, growing from an installed capacity of 1,88,000 TPA in 2015 to 3,15,000 TPA at the close of FY 2020-21. The Company is now among the leading players in Indias chlor alkali industry. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company allotted 2,39,03,029 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each on 20th May, 2021 to the shareholders of Meghmani Organics Limited.The Company grew its business following the commissioning of new plants (Caustic Soda, Hydrogen Peroxide and the 36 MW Captive Power Plant). The timely commissioning of the plants represented the faith of the management in the long-term potential of the sector and country. The Caustic Soda capacity was expanded by 1,27,000 TPA to 2,94,000 TPA and commissioned in June 2020. The Captive Power Plant capacity was increased by 36 MW to 96 MW, commissioned in June 2020. The Company commissioned a 60,000 TPA Hydrogen Peroxide plant in July 2020. The Company further commissioned the capacity expansion of Caustic Soda manufacturi
Read More
The Epigral Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1752.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Epigral Ltd is ₹7560.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Epigral Ltd is 26.74 and 4.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Epigral Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Epigral Ltd is ₹931.6 and ₹2406.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Epigral Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.87%, 3 Years at 32.64%, 1 Year at 70.47%, 6 Month at 16.25%, 3 Month at -20.88% and 1 Month at -13.41%.
