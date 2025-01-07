Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1,550.94
828.6
610.5
710.39
yoy growth (%)
87.17
35.72
-14.06
Raw materials
-761.08
-385.31
-275.07
-255.35
As % of sales
49.07
46.5
45.05
35.94
Employee costs
-76.79
-53.6
-44.01
-47.17
As % of sales
4.95
6.46
7.21
6.64
Other costs
-203.57
-128.34
-97.28
-96.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.12
15.48
15.93
13.53
Operating profit
509.48
261.32
194.12
311.68
OPM
32.85
31.53
31.79
43.87
Depreciation
-85.9
-73.54
-44.3
-54.09
Interest expense
-44.27
-29.11
-11.14
-25.35
Other income
4.11
2.18
2.31
10.06
Profit before tax
383.42
160.85
140.99
242.29
Taxes
-130.63
-60.01
-28.99
-59.48
Tax rate
-34.07
-37.31
-20.56
-24.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
252.78
100.83
111.99
182.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
252.78
100.83
111.99
182.8
yoy growth (%)
150.68
-9.96
-38.73
NPM
16.29
12.16
18.34
25.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.