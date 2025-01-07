iifl-logo-icon 1
Epigral Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,834.5
(4.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:19:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1,550.94

828.6

610.5

710.39

yoy growth (%)

87.17

35.72

-14.06

Raw materials

-761.08

-385.31

-275.07

-255.35

As % of sales

49.07

46.5

45.05

35.94

Employee costs

-76.79

-53.6

-44.01

-47.17

As % of sales

4.95

6.46

7.21

6.64

Other costs

-203.57

-128.34

-97.28

-96.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.12

15.48

15.93

13.53

Operating profit

509.48

261.32

194.12

311.68

OPM

32.85

31.53

31.79

43.87

Depreciation

-85.9

-73.54

-44.3

-54.09

Interest expense

-44.27

-29.11

-11.14

-25.35

Other income

4.11

2.18

2.31

10.06

Profit before tax

383.42

160.85

140.99

242.29

Taxes

-130.63

-60.01

-28.99

-59.48

Tax rate

-34.07

-37.31

-20.56

-24.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

252.78

100.83

111.99

182.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

252.78

100.83

111.99

182.8

yoy growth (%)

150.68

-9.96

-38.73

NPM

16.29

12.16

18.34

25.73

