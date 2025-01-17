Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
87.17
Op profit growth
94.96
EBIT growth
125.13
Net profit growth
150.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
32.85
31.53
EBIT margin
27.57
22.92
Net profit margin
16.29
12.16
RoCE
27.88
RoNW
7.79
RoA
4.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
60.84
24.27
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
40.16
6.56
Book value per share
225.48
164.64
Valuation ratios
P/E
16
P/CEPS
24.24
P/B
5.57
EV/EBIDTA
9.35
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-34.07
-37.31
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
44.14
Inventory days
24.48
Creditor days
-46.89
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-9.66
-6.52
Net debt / equity
0.8
0.79
Net debt / op. profit
1.48
2.07
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-49.07
-46.5
Employee costs
-4.95
-6.46
Other costs
-13.12
-15.48
