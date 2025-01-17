iifl-logo-icon 1
Epigral Ltd Key Ratios

1,732.7
(-0.34%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

87.17

Op profit growth

94.96

EBIT growth

125.13

Net profit growth

150.68

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

32.85

31.53

EBIT margin

27.57

22.92

Net profit margin

16.29

12.16

RoCE

27.88

RoNW

7.79

RoA

4.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

60.84

24.27

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

40.16

6.56

Book value per share

225.48

164.64

Valuation ratios

P/E

16

P/CEPS

24.24

P/B

5.57

EV/EBIDTA

9.35

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-34.07

-37.31

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

44.14

Inventory days

24.48

Creditor days

-46.89

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-9.66

-6.52

Net debt / equity

0.8

0.79

Net debt / op. profit

1.48

2.07

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-49.07

-46.5

Employee costs

-4.95

-6.46

Other costs

-13.12

-15.48

