Epigral Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,748.6
(-3.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Epigral FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

383.42

160.85

140.99

242.29

Depreciation

-85.9

-73.54

-44.3

-54.09

Tax paid

-130.63

-60.01

-28.99

-59.48

Working capital

146.48

15.29

-126.32

Other operating items

Operating

313.36

42.58

-58.62

Capital expenditure

50.84

735.38

189.2

Free cash flow

364.21

777.96

130.57

Equity raised

863.29

661.82

460.02

Investing

0

0.05

0

Financing

243.89

12.09

180.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,471.39

1,451.93

771.09

