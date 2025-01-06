Epigral Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
383.42
160.85
140.99
242.29
Depreciation
-85.9
-73.54
-44.3
-54.09
Tax paid
-130.63
-60.01
-28.99
-59.48
Working capital
146.48
15.29
-126.32
Other operating items
Operating
313.36
42.58
-58.62
Capital expenditure
50.84
735.38
189.2
Free cash flow
364.21
777.96
130.57
Equity raised
863.29
661.82
460.02
Investing
0
0.05
0
Financing
243.89
12.09
180.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,471.39
1,451.93
771.09
