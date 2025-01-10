Epigral Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.55
41.55
41.55
41.55
Preference Capital
55
110
210.92
210.92
Reserves
1,212.54
1,027.62
684.42
431.66
Net Worth
1,309.09
1,179.17
936.89
684.13
Minority Interest
Debt
909.04
768.76
782.2
538.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
208.65
166.73
91.75
30.81
Total Liabilities
2,426.78
2,114.66
1,810.84
1,253.25
Fixed Assets
2,249.49
1,962.15
1,657.08
1,228.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.57
20.62
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
149.92
116.84
128.68
24.37
Inventories
262.99
211.83
154.14
53.96
Inventory Days
36.27
23.76
Sundry Debtors
178.75
166.32
256.32
118.84
Debtor Days
60.32
52.34
Other Current Assets
75.74
56.28
31.04
47.07
Sundry Creditors
-222.86
-171.03
-153.08
-114.53
Creditor Days
36.02
50.45
Other Current Liabilities
-144.7
-146.56
-159.74
-80.97
Cash
6.8
15.06
25.04
0.68
Total Assets
2,426.78
2,114.67
1,810.85
1,253.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.