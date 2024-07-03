Epigral Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
626.06
651.2
524.63
471.52
478.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
626.06
651.2
524.63
471.52
478.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.32
2.4
2.13
2.46
1
Total Income
632.38
653.6
526.76
473.98
479.15
Total Expenditure
447.63
474.94
369.24
348.98
370.43
PBIDT
184.75
178.66
157.52
125.01
108.72
Interest
27.32
14.25
13.69
20.19
21.27
PBDT
157.43
164.41
143.83
104.82
87.45
Depreciation
32.25
33.45
30.38
30.88
31.51
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
21.92
23.17
19.94
13.58
10.34
Deferred Tax
21.96
21.92
16.24
11.27
7.61
Reported Profit After Tax
81.3
85.87
77.27
49.08
37.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
81.3
85.87
77.27
49.08
37.99
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
81.3
85.87
77.27
49.08
37.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.57
20.67
18.6
11.81
9.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
41.55
41.55
41.55
41.55
41.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.5
27.43
30.02
26.51
22.73
PBDTM(%)
25.14
25.24
27.41
22.23
18.28
PATM(%)
12.98
13.18
14.72
10.4
7.94
