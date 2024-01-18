Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 22nd April, 2024 Recommended final dividend of Rs. 5.00(50.00%) per equity share on 4,15,50,158 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The Book Closure and Record Date for this purpose will be intimated in due course.