Epigral Ltd Board Meeting

1,749.1
(3.45%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Epigral CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, 9th November, 2024 and submission of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. UFR - 30.09.2024 Expansion of production capacity of CPVC and Epichlorohydrin at Dahej, Gujarat. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Epigral Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia proposal for raising of funds through issuance of instruments or security including equity shares or any other eligible securities by way of one or more public and/or private offerings including on a preferential allotment basis and/or a qualified institutions placement subject to such regulatory statutory approvals as may be required including approval of the shareholders of the Company. Raising of funds through issuance of instruments or security including equity shares or any other eligible securities by way of one or more public and/or private offerings including on a preferential allotment basis and/or a qualified institutions placement for an amount not exceeding Rs.500 Crores (Rupees Five Hundred Crores Only). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
Epigral Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Epigral Limited submits the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 24th July, 2024 and submission of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 Epigral Limited (formerly known as Meghmani Finechem Limited) copy of Newspaper Publication pertaining to Un-audited Financial Results for quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
Board Meeting22 Apr 20249 Apr 2024
Epigral Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 22nd April, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 20242 Jan 2024
Epigral Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023. Epigral Limited (formerly known as Meghmani Finechem Limited) submits the Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. Epigral Limited (formerly known as Meghmani Finechem Limited) submits the Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

Epigral: Related News

No Record Found

