Epigral Limited (Formerly known as Meghmani Finechem Limited) Intimates the Record Date for Dividend and E-Voting of AGM. Epigral Limited (Formerly known as Meghmani Finechem Limited) submits the Notice of 17th AGM to be held on Tuesday, 9th July, 2024 at 10:30 A.M. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) Epigral Limited (Formerly known as Meghmani Finechem Limited) submits the Voting Result of the Company including scrutinizers report of the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)