Summary

Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL) was incorporated on September 5, 1973. The Certificate for Commencement of Business was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Shillong and it started commercial production soon in 1973. The Company is one of the largest producers of ethanolamines, morpholine, alkyl morpholine and gas treating solvents in India and is a global supplier of organic chemicals which find wide applications in oil refineries, natural gas plants, ammonia plants, petrochemical plants, electronic, pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals industries. APL is engaged in the business of manufacture sale of Specialty Chemicals,Amines and Morpholine derivatives.The Company has manufacturing facilities at Turbhe, Navi Mumbai. APL is having Industrial Gas Plant and Engineering Services Unit at Khopoli. APL has a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in RAK Zone, UAE having general trading license.Amines & PLasticizers (APL), a sick company, manufactures ethanolomines and a wide range of plasticizers used in PVC compounding. It also pioneered the manufacture of morpholine and its derivatives, which find extensive use in the chemical industry. In 1995-96, it entered into an agreement with one of the major manufacturers of gases for de-bulking of oxygen/nitrogen.The company exports some of its products to the Gulf countries. During 1996-97, company has successfully executed turnkey contract for seeting up of Nitrous Oxide plant for a client in India.In 1999-2000, the company has entered into an MOU

