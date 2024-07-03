iifl-logo-icon 1
Amines & Plasticizers Ltd Share Price

298.2
(-4.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open316
  • Day's High316
  • 52 Wk High359.95
  • Prev. Close312.25
  • Day's Low288
  • 52 Wk Low 150.55
  • Turnover (lac)147.58
  • P/E42.74
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value42.82
  • EPS7.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,640.7
  • Div. Yield0.16
Amines & Plasticizers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

316

Prev. Close

312.25

Turnover(Lac.)

147.58

Day's High

316

Day's Low

288

52 Week's High

359.95

52 Week's Low

150.55

Book Value

42.82

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,640.7

P/E

42.74

EPS

7.3

Divi. Yield

0.16

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11

11

11

11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

206.88

170.06

151.68

130.27

Net Worth

217.88

181.06

162.68

141.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

441.89

399.14

325.29

294.94

yoy growth (%)

10.71

22.7

10.28

13.49

Raw materials

-283.56

-267.4

-223.41

-192.2

As % of sales

64.17

66.99

68.68

65.16

Employee costs

-15.3

-14.76

-11.86

-10.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

44.05

33.53

23.7

21.79

Depreciation

-4.1

-2.97

-2.55

-2.3

Tax paid

-11.35

-5.77

-8.22

-6.31

Working capital

43.88

19.49

2.11

2.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.71

22.7

10.28

13.49

Op profit growth

26.53

47.09

0.21

24.97

EBIT growth

25.11

38.85

9.54

28.68

Net profit growth

32.21

59.78

0

58.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

647.01

597.29

563.17

441.9

399.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

647.01

597.29

563.17

441.9

399.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.69

2.76

5.19

4.87

4.05

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amines & Plasticizers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Hemant Kumar Ruia

Independent Director

P H Vaidya

Independent Director

Arun S Nagar

Independent Director

Brijmohan Jindel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajay Puranik

Non Executive Director

Nimisha Dutia

Whole-time Director

Yashvardhan Ruia

Independent Director

Nikunj Sureshchandra Seksaria

Independent Director

Dhanyashree Abhay Jadeja

Independent Director

Pragyan Vivek Pittie

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amines & Plasticizers Ltd

Summary

Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL) was incorporated on September 5, 1973. The Certificate for Commencement of Business was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Shillong and it started commercial production soon in 1973. The Company is one of the largest producers of ethanolamines, morpholine, alkyl morpholine and gas treating solvents in India and is a global supplier of organic chemicals which find wide applications in oil refineries, natural gas plants, ammonia plants, petrochemical plants, electronic, pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals industries. APL is engaged in the business of manufacture sale of Specialty Chemicals,Amines and Morpholine derivatives.The Company has manufacturing facilities at Turbhe, Navi Mumbai. APL is having Industrial Gas Plant and Engineering Services Unit at Khopoli. APL has a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in RAK Zone, UAE having general trading license.Amines & PLasticizers (APL), a sick company, manufactures ethanolomines and a wide range of plasticizers used in PVC compounding. It also pioneered the manufacture of morpholine and its derivatives, which find extensive use in the chemical industry. In 1995-96, it entered into an agreement with one of the major manufacturers of gases for de-bulking of oxygen/nitrogen.The company exports some of its products to the Gulf countries. During 1996-97, company has successfully executed turnkey contract for seeting up of Nitrous Oxide plant for a client in India.In 1999-2000, the company has entered into an MOU
Company FAQs

What is the Amines & Plasticizers Ltd share price today?

The Amines & Plasticizers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹298.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd is ₹1640.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd is 42.74 and 7.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amines & Plasticizers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd is ₹150.55 and ₹359.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd?

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 82.92%, 6 Month at 3.81%, 3 Month at 2.38% and 1 Month at 14.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.17 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.83 %

