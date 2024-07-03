Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹316
Prev. Close₹312.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹147.58
Day's High₹316
Day's Low₹288
52 Week's High₹359.95
52 Week's Low₹150.55
Book Value₹42.82
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,640.7
P/E42.74
EPS7.3
Divi. Yield0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
11
11
11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
206.88
170.06
151.68
130.27
Net Worth
217.88
181.06
162.68
141.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
441.89
399.14
325.29
294.94
yoy growth (%)
10.71
22.7
10.28
13.49
Raw materials
-283.56
-267.4
-223.41
-192.2
As % of sales
64.17
66.99
68.68
65.16
Employee costs
-15.3
-14.76
-11.86
-10.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
44.05
33.53
23.7
21.79
Depreciation
-4.1
-2.97
-2.55
-2.3
Tax paid
-11.35
-5.77
-8.22
-6.31
Working capital
43.88
19.49
2.11
2.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.71
22.7
10.28
13.49
Op profit growth
26.53
47.09
0.21
24.97
EBIT growth
25.11
38.85
9.54
28.68
Net profit growth
32.21
59.78
0
58.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
647.01
597.29
563.17
441.9
399.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
647.01
597.29
563.17
441.9
399.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.69
2.76
5.19
4.87
4.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Hemant Kumar Ruia
Independent Director
P H Vaidya
Independent Director
Arun S Nagar
Independent Director
Brijmohan Jindel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajay Puranik
Non Executive Director
Nimisha Dutia
Whole-time Director
Yashvardhan Ruia
Independent Director
Nikunj Sureshchandra Seksaria
Independent Director
Dhanyashree Abhay Jadeja
Independent Director
Pragyan Vivek Pittie
Reports by Amines & Plasticizers Ltd
Summary
Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL) was incorporated on September 5, 1973. The Certificate for Commencement of Business was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Shillong and it started commercial production soon in 1973. The Company is one of the largest producers of ethanolamines, morpholine, alkyl morpholine and gas treating solvents in India and is a global supplier of organic chemicals which find wide applications in oil refineries, natural gas plants, ammonia plants, petrochemical plants, electronic, pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals industries. APL is engaged in the business of manufacture sale of Specialty Chemicals,Amines and Morpholine derivatives.The Company has manufacturing facilities at Turbhe, Navi Mumbai. APL is having Industrial Gas Plant and Engineering Services Unit at Khopoli. APL has a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in RAK Zone, UAE having general trading license.Amines & PLasticizers (APL), a sick company, manufactures ethanolomines and a wide range of plasticizers used in PVC compounding. It also pioneered the manufacture of morpholine and its derivatives, which find extensive use in the chemical industry. In 1995-96, it entered into an agreement with one of the major manufacturers of gases for de-bulking of oxygen/nitrogen.The company exports some of its products to the Gulf countries. During 1996-97, company has successfully executed turnkey contract for seeting up of Nitrous Oxide plant for a client in India.In 1999-2000, the company has entered into an MOU
Read More
The Amines & Plasticizers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹298.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd is ₹1640.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd is 42.74 and 7.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amines & Plasticizers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd is ₹150.55 and ₹359.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Amines & Plasticizers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 82.92%, 6 Month at 3.81%, 3 Month at 2.38% and 1 Month at 14.21%.
