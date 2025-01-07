Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
441.89
399.14
325.29
294.94
yoy growth (%)
10.71
22.7
10.28
13.49
Raw materials
-283.56
-267.4
-223.41
-192.2
As % of sales
64.17
66.99
68.68
65.16
Employee costs
-15.3
-14.76
-11.86
-10.11
As % of sales
3.46
3.69
3.64
3.43
Other costs
-90.13
-75.16
-61.58
-64.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.39
18.83
18.93
21.78
Operating profit
52.89
41.8
28.41
28.35
OPM
11.97
10.47
8.73
9.61
Depreciation
-4.1
-2.97
-2.55
-2.3
Interest expense
-9.59
-9.35
-7.17
-6.39
Other income
4.86
4.05
5.01
2.13
Profit before tax
44.05
33.53
23.7
21.79
Taxes
-11.35
-5.77
-8.22
-6.31
Tax rate
-25.76
-17.22
-34.68
-28.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
32.7
27.75
15.48
15.48
Exceptional items
0
-3.01
0
0
Net profit
32.7
24.73
15.48
15.48
yoy growth (%)
32.21
59.78
0
58.14
NPM
7.4
6.19
4.75
5.24
