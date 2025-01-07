iifl-logo-icon 1
293.75
(-1.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:24 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

441.89

399.14

325.29

294.94

yoy growth (%)

10.71

22.7

10.28

13.49

Raw materials

-283.56

-267.4

-223.41

-192.2

As % of sales

64.17

66.99

68.68

65.16

Employee costs

-15.3

-14.76

-11.86

-10.11

As % of sales

3.46

3.69

3.64

3.43

Other costs

-90.13

-75.16

-61.58

-64.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.39

18.83

18.93

21.78

Operating profit

52.89

41.8

28.41

28.35

OPM

11.97

10.47

8.73

9.61

Depreciation

-4.1

-2.97

-2.55

-2.3

Interest expense

-9.59

-9.35

-7.17

-6.39

Other income

4.86

4.05

5.01

2.13

Profit before tax

44.05

33.53

23.7

21.79

Taxes

-11.35

-5.77

-8.22

-6.31

Tax rate

-25.76

-17.22

-34.68

-28.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

32.7

27.75

15.48

15.48

Exceptional items

0

-3.01

0

0

Net profit

32.7

24.73

15.48

15.48

yoy growth (%)

32.21

59.78

0

58.14

NPM

7.4

6.19

4.75

5.24

