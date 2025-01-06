iifl-logo-icon 1
Amines & Plasticizers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

298.2
(-4.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Amines & Plast. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

44.05

33.53

23.7

21.79

Depreciation

-4.1

-2.97

-2.55

-2.3

Tax paid

-11.35

-5.77

-8.22

-6.31

Working capital

43.88

19.49

2.11

2.64

Other operating items

Operating

72.47

44.27

15.04

15.81

Capital expenditure

2.37

40.64

6.26

-12.94

Free cash flow

74.84

84.91

21.3

2.87

Equity raised

195.04

134.78

96.82

71.33

Investing

0

0.13

-0.15

-1.02

Financing

29.76

16.7

-3.65

2.92

Dividends paid

0

0

1.65

1.65

Net in cash

299.65

236.52

115.98

77.75

