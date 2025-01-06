Amines & Plasticizers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
44.05
33.53
23.7
21.79
Depreciation
-4.1
-2.97
-2.55
-2.3
Tax paid
-11.35
-5.77
-8.22
-6.31
Working capital
43.88
19.49
2.11
2.64
Other operating items
Operating
72.47
44.27
15.04
15.81
Capital expenditure
2.37
40.64
6.26
-12.94
Free cash flow
74.84
84.91
21.3
2.87
Equity raised
195.04
134.78
96.82
71.33
Investing
0
0.13
-0.15
-1.02
Financing
29.76
16.7
-3.65
2.92
Dividends paid
0
0
1.65
1.65
Net in cash
299.65
236.52
115.98
77.75
