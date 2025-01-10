Amines & Plasticizers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
11
11
11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
206.88
170.06
151.68
130.27
Net Worth
217.88
181.06
162.68
141.27
Minority Interest
Debt
85
84.79
72.08
73.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.32
7.82
7.09
6.34
Total Liabilities
311.2
273.67
241.85
221.23
Fixed Assets
83.01
84.56
87.22
84.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.28
1.28
0.19
0.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.57
0.47
0.37
0.33
Networking Capital
189.6
181.49
149.86
88.31
Inventories
89.22
75.31
86.52
53.83
Inventory Days
44.46
Sundry Debtors
99.62
122.14
102.18
88.95
Debtor Days
73.47
Other Current Assets
76.1
50.82
29.86
30.27
Sundry Creditors
-66.93
-58.97
-59.64
-73.71
Creditor Days
60.88
Other Current Liabilities
-8.4
-7.81
-9.06
-11.03
Cash
36.74
5.87
4.21
48.05
Total Assets
311.2
273.67
241.85
221.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.