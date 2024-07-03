Amines & Plasticizers Ltd Summary

Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL) was incorporated on September 5, 1973. The Certificate for Commencement of Business was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Shillong and it started commercial production soon in 1973. The Company is one of the largest producers of ethanolamines, morpholine, alkyl morpholine and gas treating solvents in India and is a global supplier of organic chemicals which find wide applications in oil refineries, natural gas plants, ammonia plants, petrochemical plants, electronic, pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals industries. APL is engaged in the business of manufacture sale of Specialty Chemicals,Amines and Morpholine derivatives.The Company has manufacturing facilities at Turbhe, Navi Mumbai. APL is having Industrial Gas Plant and Engineering Services Unit at Khopoli. APL has a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in RAK Zone, UAE having general trading license.Amines & PLasticizers (APL), a sick company, manufactures ethanolomines and a wide range of plasticizers used in PVC compounding. It also pioneered the manufacture of morpholine and its derivatives, which find extensive use in the chemical industry. In 1995-96, it entered into an agreement with one of the major manufacturers of gases for de-bulking of oxygen/nitrogen.The company exports some of its products to the Gulf countries. During 1996-97, company has successfully executed turnkey contract for seeting up of Nitrous Oxide plant for a client in India.In 1999-2000, the company has entered into an MOU with a leading Engineering Consultancy Company in UK for supply of our technology to third countries.The company has been declared Sick by the BIFR and ICICI ltd was appointed Operating Agency. The BIFR has agreed for the rehabilitation scheme and final sanction of the scheme is still awaited. The company is in finalisation of Agreement with a Consultancy Company in UK for marketing of its technologies.During the year 2003, the Company commercialized a new pharmaceutical intermediate product, Morpholine meeting the international specifications and commenced commercial production of the same.The Company commissioned additional Plant and Machinery at its factory to augment capacities during year 2007. The Pressure Swing Adbsorption (PSA) Pilot Plant was commissioned in 2008. Another subsidiary, APL Engineering Services Private Limited was incorporated for undertaking engineering and infrastructural development projects during the year 2008.During the year 2010-11, the New Ethoxylation plant erected was commissioned. The expansion project for Propoxylation facilities was commissioned and made operational in 2012-13, thereby making the Ethoxylation plant more versatile. The fabrication unit of APL Engineering Services Private Ltd. which was set up at Khopoli became fully operational in 2013. The Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary, Amines and Plasticizers FZE in Ras Al Khamaih, United Arab Emirates for dealing in Specialty Chemicals and other Alkanolamines products during the year 2017.In year 2016-17, APL Engineering Services Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary was amalgamated with Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. (the Company), resulting the plant of APL Engineering Services Pvt Ltd being made an Engineering Division viz. APL Engineering Services of the Company undertaking fabrication and other incidental work for the Company and its other clients with the Appointed date April 01,2016.During year 2019-20, Company commissioned the expansion project for its products and increased its capacities.The Company has acquired 26% equity stake in Radiance MH Sunrise Six Pvt Ltd (SPV) in 2024.