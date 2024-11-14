Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

AMINES & PLASTICIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Reports thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

AMINES & PLASTICIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 Further to our intimation dated August 1, 2024 and pursuant to Regulations 30, 33 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Amines and Plasticizers Ltd (Company) at its meeting held today viz. Thursday, August 8, 2024, have inter alia Considered and approved Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results together with the Limited Review Report from M/s SARA & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Appointment of Mr. Omkar Mhamunkar (ACS 26645) as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f August 08, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 14 May 2024

AMINES & PLASTICIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 & to recommend dividend on Equity Shares if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on May 28, 2024, interalia considered and approved 1. Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, 2. Recommendation of final Dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share and other matters as detailed in the outcome Resignation of Compliance Officer. Re-appointment of Internal Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

