|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|-
|0.5
|25
|Final
|The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on May 28, 2024, interalia considered and approved 1. Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/-each (25%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be from Friday, 13 th September, 2024 to Friday, 27 th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company and Dividend. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
