Summary

Premier Explosives Limited is a Rs 260 Crore company established in 1980 and founded by the first generation entrepreneur Dr. A.N.Gupta, an alumnus of Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad. Since inception it has been a research and innovation oriented company by manufacturing explosives and detonators with totally indigenous technology in 1980s and 1990s. At present, Company is engaged in manufacture of high energy materials like bulk explosives, packaged explosives, detonators, detonating fuse, solid propellants, pyrogen igniters, pyro devices, etc., having applications in mining, infrastructure, defence, space, homeland security and such other areas. The Company also operates and maintains solid propellant plants of defence and space establishments. The Company is the pioneer in indigenising the technology for manufacture of explosives and accessories. Premier Explosives also manufactures site-mixed slurry (SMS), bulk explosives and detonators. Company started commercial production in September, 1993. The plants for PETN and detonating fuses went on stream in 1994-95. The company, which started out as an ancillary unit to Singareni Collieries, now also supplies to Coal India and Neyveli Lignite. The Companys allied products have been used in defence, space, mining and infrastructure industries. It has been developing and manufacturing solid propellants for rockets like Pinaka, tactical missiles like Astra, Akash, LRSAM / MRSAM / QRSAM, Brahmos, etc., strategic missiles like Agni

Read More