SectorChemicals
Open₹527.7
Prev. Close₹551.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,391.86
Day's High₹530.15
Day's Low₹496.1
52 Week's High₹908.8
52 Week's Low₹253.4
Book Value₹43.88
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,705.8
P/E123.54
EPS4.46
Divi. Yield0.09
This collaboration is to bring together the best of both the companies to develop the leading-edge products for Defence and Aerospace applications.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.75
10.75
10.75
10.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
209.51
184.3
179.28
174.26
Net Worth
220.26
195.05
190.03
185.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
151.94
156.5
265.9
230.29
yoy growth (%)
-2.91
-41.14
15.46
24.49
Raw materials
-73.6
-79.72
-158
-121.79
As % of sales
48.44
50.93
59.42
52.88
Employee costs
-47.27
-49.47
-53.36
-49.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.81
-14.5
13.43
22.02
Depreciation
-5.97
-4.96
-3.63
-3.34
Tax paid
4.14
4.92
-4.7
-7.11
Working capital
-19.53
-50.55
66.48
22.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.91
-41.14
15.46
24.49
Op profit growth
-228.52
-125.81
-30.92
64.57
EBIT growth
-117.65
-147
-29.31
78.3
Net profit growth
12.12
-209.71
-43.51
172.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
271.72
202.03
199.13
153.63
164.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
271.72
202.03
199.13
153.63
164.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.15
2.17
2.82
0.93
1.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
A N Gupta
Managing Director
T V Chowdary
Non Executive Director
Kailash Gupta
Independent Director
P R Kumar
Director (Operation)
Y Durga Prasad Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K Jhansi Laxmi
Non Executive Director
Shonika Prasad
Independent Director
N K Nanda
Independent Director
Gnana Sekaran Venkatasamy
Independent Director
Ch Seshagiri Rao
Independent Director
Kumuda Raghavan
Summary
Premier Explosives Limited is a Rs 260 Crore company established in 1980 and founded by the first generation entrepreneur Dr. A.N.Gupta, an alumnus of Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad. Since inception it has been a research and innovation oriented company by manufacturing explosives and detonators with totally indigenous technology in 1980s and 1990s. At present, Company is engaged in manufacture of high energy materials like bulk explosives, packaged explosives, detonators, detonating fuse, solid propellants, pyrogen igniters, pyro devices, etc., having applications in mining, infrastructure, defence, space, homeland security and such other areas. The Company also operates and maintains solid propellant plants of defence and space establishments. The Company is the pioneer in indigenising the technology for manufacture of explosives and accessories. Premier Explosives also manufactures site-mixed slurry (SMS), bulk explosives and detonators. Company started commercial production in September, 1993. The plants for PETN and detonating fuses went on stream in 1994-95. The company, which started out as an ancillary unit to Singareni Collieries, now also supplies to Coal India and Neyveli Lignite. The Companys allied products have been used in defence, space, mining and infrastructure industries. It has been developing and manufacturing solid propellants for rockets like Pinaka, tactical missiles like Astra, Akash, LRSAM / MRSAM / QRSAM, Brahmos, etc., strategic missiles like Agni
The Premier Explosives Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹503.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Premier Explosives Ltd is ₹2705.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Premier Explosives Ltd is 123.54 and 12.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Premier Explosives Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Premier Explosives Ltd is ₹253.4 and ₹908.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Premier Explosives Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.83%, 3 Years at 125.78%, 1 Year at 77.56%, 6 Month at -23.97%, 3 Month at 8.20% and 1 Month at 19.44%.
