Premier Explosives Ltd Share Price

503.3
(-8.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

  • Open527.7
  • Day's High530.15
  • 52 Wk High908.8
  • Prev. Close551.05
  • Day's Low496.1
  • 52 Wk Low 253.4
  • Turnover (lac)2,391.86
  • P/E123.54
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value43.88
  • EPS4.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,705.8
  • Div. Yield0.09
Premier Explosives Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

527.7

Prev. Close

551.05

Turnover(Lac.)

2,391.86

Day's High

530.15

Day's Low

496.1

52 Week's High

908.8

52 Week's Low

253.4

Book Value

43.88

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,705.8

P/E

123.54

EPS

4.46

Divi. Yield

0.09

Premier Explosives Ltd Corporate Action

19 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

Premier Explosives Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Premier Explosives and Global Munition Forge JV to Boost Defence and Aerospace Production

Premier Explosives and Global Munition Forge JV to Boost Defence and Aerospace Production

16 Dec 2024|04:07 PM

This collaboration is to bring together the best of both the companies to develop the leading-edge products for Defence and Aerospace applications.

Premier Explosives Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.33%

Non-Promoter- 8.72%

Institutions: 8.72%

Non-Institutions: 49.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Premier Explosives Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.75

10.75

10.75

10.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

209.51

184.3

179.28

174.26

Net Worth

220.26

195.05

190.03

185.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

151.94

156.5

265.9

230.29

yoy growth (%)

-2.91

-41.14

15.46

24.49

Raw materials

-73.6

-79.72

-158

-121.79

As % of sales

48.44

50.93

59.42

52.88

Employee costs

-47.27

-49.47

-53.36

-49.5

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.81

-14.5

13.43

22.02

Depreciation

-5.97

-4.96

-3.63

-3.34

Tax paid

4.14

4.92

-4.7

-7.11

Working capital

-19.53

-50.55

66.48

22.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.91

-41.14

15.46

24.49

Op profit growth

-228.52

-125.81

-30.92

64.57

EBIT growth

-117.65

-147

-29.31

78.3

Net profit growth

12.12

-209.71

-43.51

172.44

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

271.72

202.03

199.13

153.63

164.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

271.72

202.03

199.13

153.63

164.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.15

2.17

2.82

0.93

1.46

Premier Explosives Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Premier Explosives Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

A N Gupta

Managing Director

T V Chowdary

Non Executive Director

Kailash Gupta

Independent Director

P R Kumar

Director (Operation)

Y Durga Prasad Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K Jhansi Laxmi

Non Executive Director

Shonika Prasad

Independent Director

N K Nanda

Independent Director

Gnana Sekaran Venkatasamy

Independent Director

Ch Seshagiri Rao

Independent Director

Kumuda Raghavan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Premier Explosives Ltd

Summary

Premier Explosives Limited is a Rs 260 Crore company established in 1980 and founded by the first generation entrepreneur Dr. A.N.Gupta, an alumnus of Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad. Since inception it has been a research and innovation oriented company by manufacturing explosives and detonators with totally indigenous technology in 1980s and 1990s. At present, Company is engaged in manufacture of high energy materials like bulk explosives, packaged explosives, detonators, detonating fuse, solid propellants, pyrogen igniters, pyro devices, etc., having applications in mining, infrastructure, defence, space, homeland security and such other areas. The Company also operates and maintains solid propellant plants of defence and space establishments. The Company is the pioneer in indigenising the technology for manufacture of explosives and accessories. Premier Explosives also manufactures site-mixed slurry (SMS), bulk explosives and detonators. Company started commercial production in September, 1993. The plants for PETN and detonating fuses went on stream in 1994-95. The company, which started out as an ancillary unit to Singareni Collieries, now also supplies to Coal India and Neyveli Lignite. The Companys allied products have been used in defence, space, mining and infrastructure industries. It has been developing and manufacturing solid propellants for rockets like Pinaka, tactical missiles like Astra, Akash, LRSAM / MRSAM / QRSAM, Brahmos, etc., strategic missiles like Agni
Company FAQs

What is the Premier Explosives Ltd share price today?

The Premier Explosives Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹503.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Premier Explosives Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Premier Explosives Ltd is ₹2705.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Premier Explosives Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Premier Explosives Ltd is 123.54 and 12.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Premier Explosives Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Premier Explosives Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Premier Explosives Ltd is ₹253.4 and ₹908.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Premier Explosives Ltd?

Premier Explosives Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.83%, 3 Years at 125.78%, 1 Year at 77.56%, 6 Month at -23.97%, 3 Month at 8.20% and 1 Month at 19.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Premier Explosives Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Premier Explosives Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.33 %
Institutions - 8.72 %
Public - 49.95 %

