Premier Explosives Ltd Board Meeting

Prem. Explosives CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
PREMIER EXPLOSIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and appointment of Mr. Vijay Kumar BM, as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., August 30, 2024 has approved Book Closure dates and Annual General Meeting date.
Board Meeting18 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
PREMIER EXPLOSIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today ie., 18th July, 2024 have approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and taken on record the Limited Audit Review Report on the results & appointment of additional directors on Board. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today ie., 18th July, 2024, have approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and approved appointment of additional directors on Board (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
PREMIER EXPLOSIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting relating to approval of audited financial results, recommendation of final dividend and fixation of record date for stock split. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting19 Apr 20249 Apr 2024
PREMIER EXPLOSIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. sub-division / split in the face value of equity shares of the company and 2. raising of funds. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. Friday, April 19, 2024, inter-alia considered, approved/recommended the sub-division/ split of shares and raising of funds. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.04.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
PREMIER EXPLOSIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.01.2024)

Prem. Explosives: Related News

Premier Explosives and Global Munition Forge JV to Boost Defence and Aerospace Production

16 Dec 2024|04:07 PM

This collaboration is to bring together the best of both the companies to develop the leading-edge products for Defence and Aerospace applications.

