|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|PREMIER EXPLOSIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and appointment of Mr. Vijay Kumar BM, as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., August 30, 2024 has approved Book Closure dates and Annual General Meeting date.
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|PREMIER EXPLOSIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today ie., 18th July, 2024 have approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and taken on record the Limited Audit Review Report on the results & appointment of additional directors on Board. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today ie., 18th July, 2024, have approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and approved appointment of additional directors on Board (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|PREMIER EXPLOSIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting relating to approval of audited financial results, recommendation of final dividend and fixation of record date for stock split. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Apr 2024
|9 Apr 2024
|PREMIER EXPLOSIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. sub-division / split in the face value of equity shares of the company and 2. raising of funds. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. Friday, April 19, 2024, inter-alia considered, approved/recommended the sub-division/ split of shares and raising of funds. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|PREMIER EXPLOSIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.01.2024)
This collaboration is to bring together the best of both the companies to develop the leading-edge products for Defence and Aerospace applications.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.