Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

PREMIER EXPLOSIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and appointment of Mr. Vijay Kumar BM, as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., August 30, 2024 has approved Book Closure dates and Annual General Meeting date.

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

PREMIER EXPLOSIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today ie., 18th July, 2024 have approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and taken on record the Limited Audit Review Report on the results & appointment of additional directors on Board. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today ie., 18th July, 2024, have approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and approved appointment of additional directors on Board (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

PREMIER EXPLOSIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting relating to approval of audited financial results, recommendation of final dividend and fixation of record date for stock split. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 9 Apr 2024

PREMIER EXPLOSIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. sub-division / split in the face value of equity shares of the company and 2. raising of funds. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. Friday, April 19, 2024, inter-alia considered, approved/recommended the sub-division/ split of shares and raising of funds. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.04.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024