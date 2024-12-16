iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Explosives Ltd Balance Sheet

461.45
(-1.83%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:59:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.75

10.75

10.75

10.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

209.51

184.3

179.28

174.26

Net Worth

220.26

195.05

190.03

185.01

Minority Interest

Debt

65.72

87.24

80.46

61

Deferred Tax Liability Net

22.62

20.68

20.03

18.51

Total Liabilities

308.6

302.97

290.52

264.52

Fixed Assets

201.58

191.27

184.15

181.77

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.21

5.21

5.31

5.31

Deferred Tax Asset Net

8.98

12.25

13.18

13.36

Networking Capital

63.64

87.26

83.15

57.85

Inventories

87.87

79.74

37.7

36.72

Inventory Days

88.21

Sundry Debtors

72.65

53.67

70.48

44.72

Debtor Days

107.42

Other Current Assets

48.13

22.12

21.04

19.38

Sundry Creditors

-23.9

-23.26

-26.23

-21.65

Creditor Days

52

Other Current Liabilities

-121.11

-45.01

-19.84

-21.32

Cash

29.2

6.98

4.72

6.22

Total Assets

308.61

302.97

290.51

264.51

Prem. Explosives : related Articles

Premier Explosives and Global Munition Forge JV to Boost Defence and Aerospace Production

Premier Explosives and Global Munition Forge JV to Boost Defence and Aerospace Production

16 Dec 2024|04:07 PM

This collaboration is to bring together the best of both the companies to develop the leading-edge products for Defence and Aerospace applications.

Read More

