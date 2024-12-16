Premier Explosives Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.75
10.75
10.75
10.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
209.51
184.3
179.28
174.26
Net Worth
220.26
195.05
190.03
185.01
Minority Interest
Debt
65.72
87.24
80.46
61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
22.62
20.68
20.03
18.51
Total Liabilities
308.6
302.97
290.52
264.52
Fixed Assets
201.58
191.27
184.15
181.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.21
5.21
5.31
5.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.98
12.25
13.18
13.36
Networking Capital
63.64
87.26
83.15
57.85
Inventories
87.87
79.74
37.7
36.72
Inventory Days
88.21
Sundry Debtors
72.65
53.67
70.48
44.72
Debtor Days
107.42
Other Current Assets
48.13
22.12
21.04
19.38
Sundry Creditors
-23.9
-23.26
-26.23
-21.65
Creditor Days
52
Other Current Liabilities
-121.11
-45.01
-19.84
-21.32
Cash
29.2
6.98
4.72
6.22
Total Assets
308.61
302.97
290.51
264.51
