Premier Explosives Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
271.72
202.03
199.13
153.63
164.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
271.72
202.03
199.13
153.63
164.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.15
2.17
2.82
0.93
1.46
Total Income
275.87
204.2
201.95
154.57
165.98
Total Expenditure
213.23
176.13
178.2
156.39
169.98
PBIDT
62.64
28.07
23.75
-1.82
-4
Interest
10.5
8.92
7.26
7.05
5.75
PBDT
52.13
19.15
16.49
-8.87
-9.74
Depreciation
11.52
9.82
9.5
6.27
5.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6.47
0.68
-0.26
-0.32
0.01
Deferred Tax
5.73
1.67
2.03
-3.87
-5
Reported Profit After Tax
28.42
6.97
5.22
-10.96
-10.03
Minority Interest After NP
0.06
0.06
-0.08
-0.04
-0.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
28.36
6.91
5.3
-10.92
-9.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-9.08
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
28.36
6.91
5.3
-1.84
-9.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
26.37
6.42
4.93
-10.15
-9.32
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
25
17
15
0
0
Equity
10.75
10.75
10.75
10.75
10.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.05
13.89
11.92
-1.18
-2.43
PBDTM(%)
19.18
9.47
8.28
-5.77
-5.92
PATM(%)
10.45
3.44
2.62
-7.13
-6.09
This collaboration is to bring together the best of both the companies to develop the leading-edge products for Defence and Aerospace applications.
