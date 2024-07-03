Premier Explosives Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
184.93
149.71
138.68
117.26
128.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
184.93
149.71
138.68
117.26
128.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.59
2.03
2.11
0.46
1.08
Total Income
188.52
151.73
140.78
117.71
129.15
Total Expenditure
141.53
132.02
121.54
127.05
128.99
PBIDT
46.99
19.72
19.25
-9.33
0.16
Interest
8.32
6.19
5.31
5.27
3.98
PBDT
38.67
13.53
13.93
-14.61
-3.81
Depreciation
8.55
7.35
7.23
4
3.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.6
0
0.24
0
0.26
Deferred Tax
3.88
1.64
1.35
-4.97
-0.29
Reported Profit After Tax
21.64
4.54
5.11
-13.65
-7.73
Minority Interest After NP
0.03
0.04
0.14
-0.04
-0.13
Net Profit after Minority Interest
21.61
4.5
4.98
-13.61
-7.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-9.08
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
21.61
4.5
4.98
-4.53
-7.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
20.09
4.18
4.63
-12.69
-7.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.75
10.75
10.75
10.75
10.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.4
13.17
13.88
-7.95
0.12
PBDTM(%)
20.91
9.03
10.04
-12.45
-2.97
PATM(%)
11.7
3.03
3.68
-11.64
-6.03
This collaboration is to bring together the best of both the companies to develop the leading-edge products for Defence and Aerospace applications.Read More
