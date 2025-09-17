Premier Explosives Shares Jump 9% as Telangana PCB Lifts Closure Order

Shares of Premier Explosives Ltd. surged up to 9% on Wednesday, September 17, after the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) lifted the closure order on its Katepally facility, paving the way for production to restart.

The factory had been shut since April 29, 2025, following a fire and explosion at the solid propellant mixing building, which resulted in three fatalities and left six others injured. The board’s order, which the company had earlier expected to be resolved by the end of May, has now been formally revoked.

In its recent quarterly earnings calls, Premier Explosives said the overall financial impact of the accident was limited. Only a section of the propellant line was damaged, while tactical missile production at its Peddakundukur facility in Telangana continued without major disruption.

The main setback was in the production of large-diameter rocket motors supplied to agencies like ASL and ISRO, with revenue losses estimated at ₹25–30 crore spread over two years. The company added that it will take about two years to rebuild the affected buildings at the Katepally site.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com