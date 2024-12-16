Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
151.94
156.5
265.9
230.29
yoy growth (%)
-2.91
-41.14
15.46
24.49
Raw materials
-73.6
-79.72
-158
-121.79
As % of sales
48.44
50.93
59.42
52.88
Employee costs
-47.27
-49.47
-53.36
-49.5
As % of sales
31.11
31.61
20.06
21.49
Other costs
-24.41
-32.47
-34.51
-30.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.06
20.75
12.98
13.03
Operating profit
6.64
-5.16
20.01
28.97
OPM
4.37
-3.3
7.52
12.58
Depreciation
-5.97
-4.96
-3.63
-3.34
Interest expense
-7.35
-5.77
-5.14
-4.27
Other income
0.87
1.4
2.2
0.66
Profit before tax
-5.81
-14.5
13.43
22.02
Taxes
4.14
4.92
-4.7
-7.11
Tax rate
-71.35
-33.95
-35.01
-32.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0.55
Adj. profit
-1.66
-9.58
8.73
15.46
Exceptional items
-9.08
0
0
0
Net profit
-10.74
-9.58
8.73
15.46
yoy growth (%)
12.12
-209.71
-43.51
172.44
NPM
-7.07
-6.12
3.28
6.71
This collaboration is to bring together the best of both the companies to develop the leading-edge products for Defence and Aerospace applications.Read More
