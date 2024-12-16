Premier Explosives Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.81
-14.5
13.43
22.02
Depreciation
-5.97
-4.96
-3.63
-3.34
Tax paid
4.14
4.92
-4.7
-7.11
Working capital
-19.53
-50.55
66.48
22.44
Other operating items
Operating
-27.16
-65.1
71.58
33.99
Capital expenditure
74.33
20.68
4.41
60.55
Free cash flow
47.16
-44.42
75.99
94.54
Equity raised
370.72
383.03
298.2
159.16
Investing
0
0
0.04
0
Financing
25.09
19.19
17.67
30.9
Dividends paid
0
0
2.65
3.15
Net in cash
442.98
357.8
394.57
287.77
This collaboration is to bring together the best of both the companies to develop the leading-edge products for Defence and Aerospace applications.Read More
