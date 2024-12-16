Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.48
-40.08
15.47
28.54
Op profit growth
-215.85
-127.82
-33.78
68.64
EBIT growth
-110.6
-151.91
-33.21
81.87
Net profit growth
9.93
-221.84
-48.18
178.33
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.15
-3.31
7.13
12.45
EBIT margin
0.64
-5.63
6.5
11.24
Net profit margin
-7.17
-6.03
2.96
6.61
RoCE
0.36
-3.44
7.97
19.41
RoNW
-1.43
-1.25
1.25
4.12
RoA
-1.01
-0.92
0.91
2.85
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-10.19
-9.32
7.53
17.8
Dividend per share
0
0
2.5
3
Cash EPS
-15.98
-14.13
3.96
13.72
Book value per share
171.85
182.66
187.04
141.14
Valuation ratios
P/E
-3.07
-1.33
8.89
3.93
P/CEPS
-1.96
-0.88
16.9
5.1
P/B
0.18
0.06
0.35
0.49
EV/EBIDTA
30.39
-27.24
16.7
11.32
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
32.63
20.04
Tax payout
-69.05
-33.23
-36.61
-31.88
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
112.18
161.52
102.28
75.54
Inventory days
94.41
88.16
48.16
44
Creditor days
-60.69
-54.71
-30.29
-25.07
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.13
1.61
-3.42
-6.16
Net debt / equity
0.28
0.21
0.03
0.26
Net debt / op. profit
8.2
-7.67
0.38
1.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-48.36
-51.74
-59.31
-52.62
Employee costs
-31.3
-30.55
-19.95
-21.25
Other costs
-16.17
-21.01
-13.59
-13.66
This collaboration is to bring together the best of both the companies to develop the leading-edge products for Defence and Aerospace applications.Read More
