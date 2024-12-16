|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|-
|0.5
|25
|Final
|Recommended a dividend of Rs.2.50/- (Le., 25%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The dividend, if approved by the Shareholders, will be paid with 30 days of approval/declaration. The AGM date and book closure / record date for the purpose of payment of dividend will be informed in due course. Rs.0.5000 per share(25%)Final Dividend & A.G.M (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 02.09.2024)
