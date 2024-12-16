The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. Friday, April 19, 2024, inter-alia considered, approved/recommended the sub-division/ split of shares and raising of funds. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, April 19, 2024 have considered and approved/recommended the sub-division/split of equity shares and raising of funds. The Company has fixed Friday, 21st June, 2024 as the Record Date, to ascertain the name of the shareholders entitled for the sub-division/ split of existing 1 (one) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that PREMIER EXPLOSIVES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE PREMIER EXPLOSIVES LTD (526247) RECORD DATE 21.06.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 21/06/2024 DR-657/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE863B01011of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 21/06/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.06.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Premier Explosives Limited (PREMEXPLN) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. June 21, 2024 Symbol PREMEXPLN Company Name Premier Explosives Limited New ISIN INE863B01029 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., June 21, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 18.06.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240612-7 dated June 12, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code PREMIER EXPLOSIVES LTD. (526247) New ISIN No. INE863B01029 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 19.06.2024) In continuation to our earlier communication dated May 30, 2024 regarding Record Date for Sub-division/Split of equity shares of the Company, disclosure is being submitted regarding the New ISIN: INE863B01029. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.06.2024)